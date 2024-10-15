Fujifilm India Partners with Advance Digital Graphics in Sri Lanka

FUJIFILM India has announced a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based Advance Digital Graphics. The collaboration aims to enhance the digital printing sector by combining FUJIFILM’s advanced technology with the expertise of Advance Digital Graphics.

Integrating Fujifilm's Technology in Sri Lanka

As part of the partnership, Advance Digital Graphics will incorporate FUJIFILM’s digital printing solutions, including high-speed digital printers. This integration is expected to boost print quality, productivity, and sustainability across commercial printing, packaging, and photo sectors.

“Advance Digital Graphics expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch services make FUJIFILM the ideal partner for us,” added A. Hettiarachchi, Director of Marketing, Advance Digital Graphics. “Together, we will bring next-generation digital printing solutions to the Sri Lankan print market, focusing on quality, speed, and sustainability.” “We are confident that this partnership will set the stage for a new era in digital printing in Sri Lanka, bringing “Technology Beyond Imagination”.

Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, talked about the partnership in the following words, "We are excited to expand our POD business into Sri Lanka and partner with Advanced Digital Graphics. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative printing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. ADG’s extensive experience and local market knowledge will enable us to effectively reach and serve the GC market in Sri Lanka. With this collaboration, we are poised to provide unparalleled support and high-performance products to the Sri Lankan market, further strengthening our global footprint and reinforcing our dedication to customer satisfaction.”

Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, at FUJIFILM India, shared, “This expansion marks a pivotal moment for FUJIFILM India as we continue to advance our POD business in South Asia. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this collaboration with Advanced Digital Graphics will bring. By leveraging ADG’s extensive network and expertise, FUJIFILM India will introduce our cutting-edge technologies, including Revoria and Jet press platforms. This partnership is set to drive significant innovation and growth in Sri Lanka’s printing industry, setting new benchmarks in quality and performance across the region.”

FUJIFILM India Strengthens Innovation and Sustainability Efforts with New Partnership

FUJIFILM India’s partnership with Advance Digital Graphics reflects its commitment to innovation and sustainability. As part of this collaboration, FUJIFILM will offer its advanced printing solutions, including the FUJIFILM Revoria 10-color digital printers and Revoria workflow systems. This will enable Advance Digital Graphics to expand its product offerings and enhance service delivery to its customers.

