Vi Business Partners Genesys, Offers Cloud-Based Contact Centre

Vi Business, the enterprise division of Vodafone Idea (Vi), has announced a partnership with Genesys, a global name in AI-powered experience orchestration, to deliver advanced cloud and telecom solutions to Indian businesses. This collaboration marks Vi’s entry into the Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) sector, providing next-generation cloud solutions aimed at improving customer engagement and transforming contact centre operations.
Introduction of Unified Omnichannel Customer Experience
The partnership will enable Indian enterprises to offer a unified omnichannel customer experience (CX) by integrating advanced cloud and telecom technologies. This move allows businesses to scale operations and meet evolving customer needs without the large capital investments typically associated with traditional contact centre setups.
As digitisation continues to reshape customer expectations, Vi Business’s partnership with Genesys comes at a critical time for Indian enterprises. The collaboration allows businesses to orchestrate personalised customer engagements and deploy seamless capabilities to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. By leveraging best-in-class cloud solutions, Vi Business aims to keep its enterprise customers ahead in the competitive landscape.
Speaking on the partnership, Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea, commented, “We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking collaboration with Genesys. This partnership marks a significant step forward for Vi Business in delivering innovative solutions that will transform the way businesses operate, enabling them to harness AI and Cloud technology more intelligently and efficiently. Together, we are committed to driving the future of digital transformation, ensuring enterprises stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape”.
Vi Business and Genesys Partner to Deliver Cloud-Based Contact Centre Solutions
Vi Business and Genesys have joined forces to offer businesses next-generation cloud-based Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. This partnership leverages Vi Business’s strong network infrastructure and Genesys’s expertise in AI-powered experience orchestration to help businesses enhance customer interactions.
With a focus on faster go-live, the collaboration enables Vi Business to deliver flexible and scalable CCaaS solutions, helping enterprises manage customer interactions more efficiently. These cloud-based solutions aim to improve customer service, providing businesses with the tools to adapt to the demands of a digital environment.
“As a global cloud leader of customer and employee experience solutions, Genesys offers a distinct value proposition as the first global CCaaS platform with in-country cloud deployment, providing data residency for Indian businesses that demand reliability and scale. This engagement allows Vi Business to provide seamless interactions across multiple channels for their customers, offering the flexibility required to meet evolving demands. By combining Vi Business's strong network with AI-powered technology from Genesys, our shared goal is to provide a smarter and agile solution that facilitates faster go-live, empowering businesses to improve customer interactions, and scale efficiently using consumption-based models,” said Gwilym Funnell, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Genesys.
Genesys is facilitating the rapid availability of essential customer experience (CX) solutions for Indian enterprises. This partnership aids Vi Business in adapting to evolving customer expectations. The collaboration supports the implementation of omnichannel solutions designed to enhance customer experience while meeting the demand for scalable and personalized CX strategies in a competitive market.
