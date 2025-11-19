Dell names Anurag Arora as Sr Director for India consumer business

Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Anurag Arora as Senior Director and General Manager for its India Consumer Sales division, marking a significant leadership move aimed at accelerating the company’s growth in one of its most dynamic markets. In this role, Arora will spearhead strategy, market expansion, partner engagement and customer experience initiatives across the rapidly evolving Indian consumer technology landscape.

Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business, Asia Pacific & Japan at Dell Technologies, welcomed Arora’s elevation, highlighting his extensive industry expertise. He noted that Arora’s deep understanding of omnichannel commerce and his proven success in driving business growth make him an invaluable asset for advancing Dell’s consumer-focused priorities in India.

Sharing his excitement about the new role, Arora emphasised Dell’s unwavering commitment to customer-centric innovation. He stated that as AI-powered PCs become mainstream, Dell will continue enhancing user experiences through strong retail expansion, omnichannel strategy execution and collaboration with partner networks to deliver greater value to consumers nationwide.

Arora brings over 28 years of experience across sales, product management, e-commerce, large-format retail and channel distribution. Since joining Dell Technologies in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s consumer business strategy, including strengthening Dell.com and expanding its retail footprint. Beyond corporate leadership, he is also known for mentoring young professionals at leading management institutes, further reflecting his focus on talent development and industry growth.

Arora’s appointment comes at a time when India’s consumer technology market is experiencing a rapid shift driven by digital adoption, rising disposable incomes and accelerated demand for next-generation devices such as AI-enabled PCs. Dell expects its leadership to propel stronger momentum and reinforce its position as a preferred consumer technology brand in India.

