Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are now inseparable in the modern enterprise.

AI empowers defenders with predictive analytics, automated detection, and forensic speed, yet it also fuels sophisticated threats, from deepfakes to data manipulation. In the B2B ecosystem, this duality defines the next phase of digital security.

In a candid conversation with DQ Channels, Ankush Tiwari, CEO of Pi Labs, shares how his company is building an AI-led defensive stack that addresses these emerging risks head-on, with India as the epicentre of innovation.

Cybersecurity remains a constant, even as technologies evolve

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur in the deep-tech and cybersecurity space,” says Ankush Tiwari. “My approach has been simple. I look at the next big exponential technology that’s about to go mainstream and build a defensive stack around it.”

He adds, “Earlier, at Mobilia, we created secure mobile devices and related security solutions because, around 2010–2011, we knew mobile was going to be the next big platform for productivity. We built that company and eventually sold it in 2018.”

“When I started Pi Labs, the idea was similar: to identify the next major tech wave. We saw AI emerging rapidly and decided to focus on building the defensive layer for that. That’s how our first product came to life, followed by solutions in cyber forensics and adjacent areas.”

He explains that while technology waves, mobile, cloud, blockchain, AI, and quantum computing continue to evolve, “Cybersecurity remains a constant across all these, even though the defensive needs evolve with each new technology.”

Deepfake detection and AI forensics: building the defensive AI stack

“We’re building products for the defensive AI stack, our first being deepfake detection. It’s a tough challenge because generative engines keep evolving,” says Tiwari.

“As a deep-tech company, we measure leadership through intellectual property and research output. The true proof isn’t just performance claims but how many patents and research papers back your work.”

“Pi Labs leads globally in this space through our patented technology and academic contributions. It’s a complex, evolving problem, but our focus remains on innovation and research to keep governments, enterprises, and citizens safe in an AI-first world.”

He also points to Pi Labs’ growing role in cyber forensics: “We work heavily in cyber forensics, because multimedia manipulation often fuels criminal activity. Our solutions, Pi-Sense for video forensics and Pi-Box for audio forensics, help law enforcement analyse digital evidence efficiently.”

“Today, we have five products in the market, all built primarily for defence and law enforcement. My belief is simple: if a product can work in defence, it will definitely work in enterprise, but not necessarily the other way around.”

A partner-driven ecosystem: from Dell to NVIDIA and Microsoft

When asked about Pi Labs’ technology partnerships, Tiwari outlines a multi-layered network:

“Some of our key partnerships include Dell OEM Partnership — our products are pre-integrated into Dell servers and laptops, which are shipped with Pi Labs branding.”

“With NVIDIA , we collaborate closely on AI acceleration technologies.”

“Microsoft Startup Partnership, while it is common in the ecosystem, it helps with access to Azure infrastructure and resources.”

“We also have a strong distribution network of partners across geographies who resell our products. Additionally, we’re forming technology partnerships; three companies currently integrate our deepfake detection engine: eCops (cybersecurity), OnGrid (KYC and background verification), and Finacus (financial services and video KYC solutions).”

Continuous enablement for evolving AI threats

AI is a moving target, and Pi Labs’ strategy reflects that. “We run two kinds of training programs,” says Tiwari.

“Sales Enablement Training: conducted by our customer success team to educate distribution partners about new features and product updates.”

“Customer Training: We run certification programs and forensic hackathons, for example, on how to identify a deepfake or trace a cyber incident.”

“Since our tools evolve every 4–8 weeks, continuous enablement is critical to ensure both partners and customers stay updated.”

The biggest challenge: cybersecurity as an afterthought

Tiwari observes that the true challenge isn’t technological. “On data privacy, that’s largely a solved problem for us,” he says. “Depending on the customer, we deploy solutions either on their cloud/on-prem infrastructure or via our hybrid deployment model, always adhering to their InfoSec policies.”

“The bigger challenge, honestly, is behavioural; cybersecurity is still treated as an afterthought. In the physical world, you install locks before moving into a new house. In the digital world, you buy antivirus software only after an attack.”

“The market is reactive, not proactive. Building awareness and changing that mindset is the real challenge, and it takes time.”

Compliance and deployment flexibility

“We support on-premises, hybrid cloud, and API-based deployments, depending on the customer’s compliance and scalability needs,” he explains.

On sectoral compliance, Tiwari adds, “Each sector has its own framework, for instance, finance adheres to SOC 2, while defence follows stricter government protocols.”

“We’re already the largest deployed deepfake detection engine in India, which speaks to our compliance maturity. Our stack is designed to adapt to any regulatory framework as required by clients.”

Made for India, built for the world

“While I can’t share specifics, our focus is clear, to become the top deepfake detection company globally,” says Tiwari. “We’re also expanding AI-powered forensic and investigative tools, ensuring that our products are Made for India, Built for the World. Most global products struggle with Indian customisations; we’re reversing that trend by solving India-first challenges at global quality standards.”

Cybersecurity for SMBs: from awareness to adoption

On the broader landscape, Tiwari is direct: “The geopolitical landscape, from wars to information operations, has shown that information warfare is now digital. That’s creating entirely new markets in defence, intelligence, and cyber infrastructure.”

“The key question is: will these markets be dominated by global players who don’t localise for India, or by Indian innovators building for India and scaling globally?”

“I strongly believe in the Make in India mission. We need more quality builders with patience and a long-term mindset. And yes, we must move beyond the ‘Jugaad’ mentality. It helped us once, but now we need precision, scalability, and global-grade quality. Build for India first, but build for the world.”

Conclusion: A call for precision, not improvisation

Pi Labs’ journey under Ankush Tiwari represents the new face of India’s AI-led cybersecurity ecosystem, one that blends deep research, patent-backed innovation, and defence-grade resilience.

By training partners continuously, localising global technology, and building products that meet the toughest compliance standards, Pi Labs exemplifies how Indian deep-tech firms can serve both national and global markets.

For India’s growing network of IT channel partners, the takeaway is clear:cybersecurity and AI must evolve together, not as competing forces, but as complementary pillars of resilience.

As Tiwari says best: “Build for India first, but build for the world.”

