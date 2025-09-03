New Relic appoints Ashok Khurana to lead enterprise sales and India operations

New Relic has appointed Ashok Khurana as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales and Country Manager, India. A veteran of the enterprise IT industry, Khurana will be responsible for expanding New Relic’s footprint across the Indian market and driving adoption of its intelligent observability solutions.

Advertisment

Khurana brings over 30 years of experience in enterprise software sales and leadership. He has previously held senior positions at Google Cloud, Microsoft, Persistent Systems, and most recently at HashiCorp. Based in Gurugram, he will lead New Relic’s India sales teams with a focus on strengthening customer relationships, deepening engagements across verticals, and advancing the business impact of observability.

Rob Newell, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, New Relic, said, “With his proven track record of leading highly successful sales teams for some of the world’s leading software brands, Ashok is the perfect fit to take our Indian go-to-market team to new heights. Ashok has a deep understanding of the unique engineering and business challenges being faced by Indian organisations in the age of AI, and how intelligent observability can help meet their most pressing goals.”

New relic growth momentum in India

India has become a key growth market for New Relic. Since opening its first office in Bengaluru in March 2022, the company has grown rapidly. The India team expanded by around 400% in 2024, and the Hyderabad Innovation Centre, opened in October 2022, was relocated to a larger 500+ seat facility in December 2024.

Advertisment

In addition, New Relic became the first global observability vendor to sign a corporate partnership with T-Hub, India’s leading startup incubator. This collaboration further strengthens the company’s ties with the innovation ecosystem and reinforces its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

A strategic opportunity

Commenting on his new role, Ashok Khurana, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales and Country Manager, India, New Relic, said, “India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, with enterprises and startups rapidly adopting Cloud, AI, and modern application architectures. This creates a huge opportunity for New Relic to help organisations gain real-time visibility, optimise performance, and link technology investments directly to business outcomes. I’m thrilled to join the New Relic team and look forward to deepening New Relic’s presence in India’s high-growth sectors, while cementing observability as a strategic enabler for customer experience.”

Read More:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta echoes GST reform spirit with Diwali gift for traders

OpenText Partner Led Cybersecurity Strategy for Indian SMBs

Advertisment

PM Modi's Festive Bonanza - What next-gen GST reforms mean for Indian MSMEs

Canon India's Print Strategy: AI, Sustainability & Partner Growth with C Sukumaran