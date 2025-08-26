The Indian market is at an inflection point for cybersecurity. While large enterprises have steadily invested in multi-layered security architectures, the mid-market and SMEs are only beginning to wake up to the scale of risks. Ransomware, phishing, and sophisticated AI-driven threats are no longer distant possibilities, they are daily realities. For smaller firms, with lean IT teams and cost sensitivities, the challenge is as much about awareness and training as it is about technology.

In this backdrop, OpenText is betting big on its partner-led approach, building a portfolio of enterprise-grade but SMB-friendly cybersecurity solutions. To understand how the company is shaping its India and APAC strategy, we spoke with Roshan Dsouza, Director Sales, India, OpenText, and Steve Starvidis, Sales Leader, APAC, OpenText, with inputs from Susan Mo, CMO, OpenText.

Partner-first approach to SMB security

Roshan Dsouza

“In India, SMBs trust their local IT partners. They don’t usually engage with OEMs directly. So, our strategy is to reach them through their trusted advisors, partners and MSPs.

We’ve created Secure Cloud, a marketplace similar to Amazon, where partners can onboard customers and deliver enterprise-grade security tools in a simple, affordable, consumption-based model. On top of that, we offer security awareness training, including simulated phishing attacks tied to Active Directory. If someone fails the test, they are automatically taken through a tailored training course.

SMBs often don’t have dedicated teams, so training employees to recognise social engineering threats becomes critical. That’s where our partner ecosystem steps in, delivering security as a service without overwhelming smaller organisations.”

Moving beyond basic endpoint security

Steve Starvidis

“Traditionally, MSMEs thought of security as just blocking threats with basic antivirus or endpoint tools. But threats have become polymorphic, constantly evolving.

We are now pushing a layered approach – think of it as protecting a building. Locks on the door are not enough. You need cameras, guards, and alarms. Similarly, SMEs must move beyond point protection to predictive defence, managed SOCs, MDR, and EDR.

And most importantly, we stress awareness. People are the first line of defence. Whether it’s clicking on malicious QR codes or phishing emails, the end user has to be educated and empowered.”

Simplifying security consumption

Steve Starvidis

“Our history of acquisitions has given us specialised tools for every security layer. The challenge was complexity. So, through our Secure Cloud platform, we’ve bundled these into easy-to-consume services.

For partners, this means they can start small – backup, for instance – and then expand to disaster recovery, MDR, or compliance as their customers grow. We’ve made it simple to deploy, scale, and price. It’s all about removing friction for the partner and customer.”

Training and enablement for partners

Roshan Dsouza

“All our business in India is channel-driven. We don’t do direct sales. To support this, we run the Accelerate Partner Program with structured certifications, sales training, incentives, and joint go-to-market activities.

We’re selective in partner onboarding – fewer, stronger partners to avoid channel conflict. For instance, our Jaipur partner event had just 20 partners, not 200. We want partners who can evolve from resellers into MSPs, building recurring revenues and long-term profitability.

Our focus is on use cases that matter most in India – email backup and security, migration support, and cost-optimised compliance. We even have exclusive India pricing to match the affordability requirements of SMBs.”

Local innovation and India-specific investments

Roshan Dsouza

“India is a growth market for us. Our engineering services hub here is set to become OpenText’s largest global site. We also run a separate portal, for partners, so they don’t get lost in our 800-product portfolio.

Support is based in India too. When partners call for help, they need someone who understands their dialect, their urgency, and their context. That localisation builds trust.”

Ransomware reality check

Roshan Dsouza

“Many SMBs tick boxes, backup, DR plan, but never actually test them. That’s why ransomware hits them hardest. Partners sometimes deploy free tools, but when an attack happens, they are left exposed.

Our philosophy is prevention plus recovery. No one can guarantee 100% prevention. So, the real question is: how quickly can you restore?

With our disaster recovery as a service, customers can spin up workloads in a secondary environment, like a spare tyre. You keep moving while the primary systems are fixed. Later, clean data can be restored back. That’s resilience.”

Susan Mo

“There’s also a misconception that SaaS data is safe by default. Breaches at Google Meet or Salesforce show otherwise. Customers assume M365 or Workspace are secure, but they need enterprise-grade backup and recovery layered on top. That’s where our India Cloud offerings, aligned with compliance, come in.”

Rebranding and trust

Steve Starvidis

“Brand is emotional. Customers want stability. With our rebranding of Carbonite and other acquisitions under the OpenText name, we’re sending a clear message – we’re here for the long haul.”

Roshan Dsouza

“Yes, in the short term, rebranding can cause some confusion. But in the long run, it reassures the market that OpenText is committed. We’re not flipping businesses; we’re consolidating and investing. That stability builds trust.”

Susan Mo

“Our goal is simplification. OpenText has a vast portfolio. By rebranding and consolidating, we’re making it easier for partners and customers to understand, consume, and grow with us.”

The road ahead

Roshan Dsouza

“We’re launching EDR in India, expanding our Secure Cloud marketplace, and tailoring solutions for compliance-heavy, cost-sensitive scenarios. Our focus is narrow but deep – a few critical use cases where we can really move the needle for partners and customers.”

Steve Starvidis

“For the Indian market, cybersecurity spend is expected to double. Our growth will come through our partners, who will drive adoption of these solutions across tier-1 and even tier-2, tier-3 markets.

It’s not about dominating the market. It’s about being the most dependable provider of tools for service providers. If partners can rely on us, end customers will too.”

Conclusion

India’s SME and MSME sector is at the frontline of cyber risk. They may not have the budgets of large enterprises, but their data is no less critical, whether it’s GST filings, contracts, or customer records. What OpenText is building is a bridge of trust, enterprise-grade security simplified for SMB consumption, delivered entirely through partners who act as trusted advisors.

As cyber threats become more complex and AI-driven, awareness, resilience, and recovery will matter as much as prevention. For SMEs and MSPs alike, the message is clear: cybersecurity is no longer optional. And the future of security in India will be written not just by technology, but by the strength of the partner ecosystem that delivers it.

