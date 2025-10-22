New Relic appoints Brian Emerson as chief product officer to drive AI innovation

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, has announced the appointment of Brian Emerson as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). In his new role, Emerson will lead the innovation strategy and execution for the company’s Intelligent Observability Platform, used by over 85,000 customers worldwide to optimise IT operations, enhance performance, and manage costs.

Emerson brings more than 25 years of experience in leading product development and management across high-growth software and cloud platform companies. Before joining New Relic, he served as Group Vice President & General Manager at ServiceNow, where he scaled the IT Operations Management (ITOM) business ninefold, making it one of ServiceNow’s fastest-growing portfolios. His earlier roles include senior product leadership positions at VMware, BMC Software, and Remedy, where he contributed to some of the industry’s most widely adopted enterprise solutions.

“Brian joins New Relic at a critical time as we accelerate our mission to empower organisations to thrive in an AI-first world,” said Ashan Willy, CEO, New Relic. “With his exceptional track record in global product management and cloud innovation, Brian is the ideal leader to drive our next phase of intelligent observability and customer-centric innovation.”

In his capacity as CPO, Emerson will report directly to Ashan Willy and oversee product management, platform innovation, and partner integrations. His appointment comes as New Relic continues to expand its AI-driven observability capabilities, strengthening its platform as the industry’s most comprehensive system of intelligence for modern enterprises.

Over the past year, New Relic has introduced more than 25 platform innovations, offering a unified view across infrastructure, applications, and AI pipelines. The company was also recognised as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms for the 13th consecutive year, acknowledged for its visionary product strategy and execution that empower businesses with AI-enhanced insights.

“New Relic has set the standard for intelligent observability, helping businesses predict, prevent, and optimise performance across every layer of their technology stack,” said Brian Emerson, CPO, New Relic. “I’m thrilled to join such a talented team and look forward to advancing the company’s innovation agenda to help customers move their businesses forward in the AI era.”

The appointment of Brian Emerson reinforces New Relic’s commitment to driving intelligent, AI-powered observability, equipping organisations to operate with greater agility, resilience, and insight in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

