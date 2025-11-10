Satcom Infotech appoints Mrinal Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer

Satcom Infotech, a value-added distributor in the cybersecurity domain, has announced the appointment of Mrinal Srivastava as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, Mrinal will spearhead technology strategy, innovation, and product architecture, helping drive Satcom’s vision of delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to enterprises in India and international markets.

This leadership appointment marks a significant step in Satcom’s evolution from a pure-play distributor to a solutions-led cybersecurity provider, blending deep product expertise with AI-driven defence capabilities and Zero Trust architectures.

Expanding Cybersecurity Leadership in the AI Era

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI and automation technologies, the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve. Through this strategic appointment, Satcom aims to transform its technology delivery model, enabling organisations to strengthen their digital resilience against emerging cyber threats and complex attack surfaces.

“Mrinal’s leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Satcom Infotech as a solutions-led cybersecurity powerhouse,” said Vinod Kumar, MD & CEO, Satcom Infotech.

With over 18 years of experience in cybersecurity, identity, and AI innovation, Mrinal has built a strong reputation as a technology and business leader who bridges engineering excellence with strategic execution.

He began his career designing and building security products, later leading Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and forming global technology teams focused on cybersecurity modernisation.

His experience spans leadership roles in organisations such as Persistent Systems and Neurealm (formerly GS Lab | GAVS), where he served as Director of Security, partnering closely with global CISOs, CTOs, and product leaders to deliver large-scale identity and Zero Trust projects.

Mrinal has led global engagements across Identity & Access Management (IAM), Zero Trust Security, Threat Detection & Response, and Agentic AI for enterprise security. His deep domain expertise positions him to accelerate innovation within Satcom’s product portfolio and expand its role as a trusted partner in enterprise defence and digital risk management.

“I am excited to join Satcom at a transformative time for the cybersecurity industry,” said Mrinal Srivastava, CTO, Satcom Infotech. “Together, we will build modern, AI-driven defence capabilities that help organisations stay secure, resilient, and future-ready.”

Mrinal holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from Bharati Vidyapeeth University and a BSc in Computer Science from the University of Delhi.

Building the Future of Secure Digital Transformation

Under Mrinal’s leadership, Satcom Infotech will focus on integrating AI-powered analytics, threat intelligence, and Zero Trust frameworks into its cybersecurity solutions portfolio. This strategy aligns with Satcom’s mission to help enterprises navigate the next generation of digital threats while ensuring scalability, compliance, and automation-driven security operations.

The appointment reaffirms Satcom’s commitment to fostering leadership excellence and technology-driven growth, positioning the company as a key player in India’s expanding cybersecurity ecosystem.

