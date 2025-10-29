AISIE applauds DGTR’s Anti-Dumping move on toner cartridge imports

The All India Small IT & Electronic Manufacturers Association (AISIE) has welcomed the Directorate General of Trade Remedies’ (DGTR) final findings recommending anti-dumping duties on Black Toner Powder Cartridges imported from China. This decisive step, issued under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, marks a major victory for India’s MSME-led IT and electronics manufacturing sector that has long struggled with unfairly priced imports disrupting domestic value addition.

AISIE, a Section 8 non-profit association formed under the umbrella of FAIITA, works exclusively to represent and support Indian MSMEs and startups in the IT and electronics sector. The association collaborates with the Government of India and the GeM platform to identify and address restrictive conditions in tenders that hinder the participation of Indian brands. Through policy advocacy and data-based representation, AISIE continues to champion fair competition and effective implementation of the Make in India and MSME Empowerment initiatives.

Reacting to the DGTR’s decision, Devesh Rastogi, President, AISIE, said:

“DGTR’s findings signal a turning point for our industry. For too long, local MSMEs have been crowded out by dumped imports. Now, the domestic manufacturing base can invest with confidence and rise to lead, which is what India’s digital and electronics future demands.”

He further shared with DQ Channels exclusively, “The country is importing over 50 containers of Compatible Toners every month from China, at a price that is below the cost in China itself. The price of import ex FOB China is around USD 2 or less, which is an impossible cost. If the manufacturing in India has to happen, the subsidies given in China are to be equalised; hence, the Ministry of Commerce has recommended an anti-dumping duty. The Finance Ministry has to issue a notification for the implementation of the same, and trade bodies engaged to support Make In India and MSME are requesting the Finance Ministry for early action in the matter. If done so, we expect Indian Manufacturing to multiply in the short term, and imports may stop.”

AISIE has urged the Ministry of Finance to expedite the notification and imposition of the recommended anti-dumping duties without delay. The association emphasised that prompt implementation is critical to prevent further injury to domestic manufacturers, mitigate unfair competition, and unlock the full benefit of this measure for Indian enterprises.

Reaffirming its commitment to India’s manufacturing ecosystem, AISIE expressed readiness to work closely with the government to ensure the smooth implementation of the anti-dumping measure and to continue strengthening the IT hardware, consumables, and electronics manufacturing base in the country.

