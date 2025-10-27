DEP’s Basant Sharma: AI and Digital Twins will define India’s next wave of manufacturing

India’s manufacturing and engineering sectors are at the heart of the Make in India and Digital India initiatives, two national movements that are increasingly converging. The integration of AI, Machine Learning, and Digital Twin technologies is redefining how MSMEs and SMBs design, test, and produce.

While large enterprises have already invested in Industry 4.0, the next big wave of transformation is happening among India’s small and mid-sized manufacturers. With the right tools and training, these businesses are leveraging AI-driven design platforms to accelerate innovation, improve product reliability, and lower costs.

Leading this digital acceleration is Detroit Engineered Products (DEP), a company that’s turning advanced Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) into an accessible technology for Indian manufacturers. In a conversation with DQ Channels, Basant Sharma, Vice President of DEP, explains how the company’s flagship platform MeshWorks is enabling MSMEs to build smarter products, integrate AI and Digital Twins, and compete globally.

Democratising CAE: making advanced engineering accessible

“At DEP, our mission has always been to make advanced engineering accessible to everyone,” begins Sharma.

He explains how many smaller manufacturers face challenges such as limited infrastructure, small teams, and tight development budgets. “Most MSMEs can’t afford large simulation departments or expensive CAE software suites. That’s where MeshWorks comes in; it brings multiple CAE functions into one single, easy-to-use environment.”

Through MeshWorks, engineers can create models, optimise designs, and validate performance quickly without relying on costly third-party setups.

“We’ve designed MeshWorks to be extremely intuitive,” says Sharma. “A design engineer can modify geometry, perform simulations, and validate the design without constantly switching tools. It saves time, effort, and, more importantly, money.”

DEP has also built training and mentorship programmes to help smaller companies adopt CAE technology effectively. “We conduct regular workshops, partner with industry associations, and work closely with academic institutions,” he adds. “Our goal is simple: to empower Indian MSMEs to compete on a global level by giving them access to high-end engineering tools, without the heavy upfront investment.”

AI and Machine Learning: the intelligence behind faster design

AI is no longer just an automation layer; it’s becoming the design assistant. DEP’s MeshWorks integrates AI and Machine Learning models that automate design optimisation and predict outcomes even before simulations are run.

“We see tremendous potential in AI within CAE,” says Sharma. “Our platform uses AI-based design morphing and pattern recognition to automate repetitive steps. The ML algorithms analyse historical simulation data, identify trends, and even predict performance outcomes.”

He explains how this predictive power changes the way engineers approach problem-solving.

“For example,” Sharma elaborates, “our algorithms can forecast how minor geometric changes might affect crashworthiness or fatigue life before a test even starts. This allows engineers to focus on innovation rather than trial and error.”

The integration of data-driven design is also fostering creativity. “When engineers spend less time on repetitive model preparation, they can channel that time into innovation and product improvement,” Sharma says. “That’s what AI should do, free human creativity, not replace it.”

Enabling indigenous innovation under Make in India

DEP’s commitment goes beyond technology; it aligns directly with India’s self-reliance vision.

“We are deeply aligned with Make in India and Digital India,” Sharma affirms. “Our mission is to build local design capabilities and strengthen India’s position as an engineering powerhouse.”

DEP collaborates with Indian OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and startups, offering end-to-end support from concept to validation. “We provide not just software but mentorship and engineering know-how,” he adds.

“Many startups have great ideas but lack the technical depth or simulation experience,” Sharma explains. “We act as a technology partner, giving them access to MeshWorks and guiding them through the design process so they can test and validate right here in India.”

DEP also invests in skilling initiatives for the next generation of engineers. “We work closely with incubation centres and engineering colleges to train young engineers in CAE, digital design, and simulation-driven development,” he shares. “This is how we’re building a sustainable ecosystem of innovation.”

Shaping the future of drone engineering

The drone sector exemplifies how digital simulation can accelerate product innovation. With drones being used in defence, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure, efficiency and safety are non-negotiable.

“Drones are fascinating because they bring together aerodynamics, structural integrity, and electronic systems in a single design,” Sharma says enthusiastically.

Through MeshWorks, DEP helps drone manufacturers optimise geometry, analyse airflow, and simulate flight performance before creating physical prototypes.

“Using MeshWorks, our clients can test for payload impact, stability under turbulence, and structural strength virtually,” he notes. “It cuts down physical testing by up to 50% and allows quicker time-to-market.”

He adds that digital validation isn’t just about cost-saving, it’s about reliability. “When you can predict flight behaviour under extreme conditions, you’re not just saving money, you’re building safer, smarter products,” he says.

Digital Twins: real-time visibility for smarter factories

Digital Twin technology, once considered futuristic, is now a practical reality for Indian industries, especially mid-sized ones.

“A Digital Twin is essentially a living digital replica,” explains Sharma. “It mirrors how a machine or process behaves in real time using IoT data.”

DEP’s approach combines simulation models with live operational data, creating a continuous feedback loop between the virtual and real world.

“When companies integrate live data streams into simulation models, the twin evolves,” he says. “It’s no longer just a 3D visualisation, it becomes a decision-making engine.”

This helps manufacturers adopt predictive maintenance practices, reduce downtime, and optimise operations.

“We often recommend starting small, maybe with one machine or a production line, and scaling gradually as results appear,” Sharma advises. “That way, MSMEs can innovate confidently without overextending financially.”

He adds, “Digital Twins bring transparency and agility. They help factories move from reactive to predictive operations, and that’s a game-changer for Indian manufacturing.”

India’s CAE landscape: opportunities and challenges

India’s CAE and design automation ecosystem, according to Sharma, stands at an inflexion point.

“The potential is enormous,” he asserts. “AI, automation, and cloud-based simulation are driving the next phase of engineering, but we must address challenges in talent, scalability, and continuous innovation.”

DEP is tackling this head-on through multi-layered initiatives.

“We’re investing heavily in talent development, both within DEP and across the ecosystem,” Sharma shares. “We have partnerships with universities and skill centres to upskill engineers in digital design and simulation.”

At the same time, the company is evolving its MeshWorks platform to become even more automated and scalable.

“We’re adding AI-driven modules and expanding cloud and hybrid deployment options,” he says. “This means even a small manufacturer can access high-end simulation tools without investing in massive infrastructure.”

Sharma envisions a future where Indian engineers lead global innovation:

“We don’t just want India to use world-class tools,” he says. “We want India to build them. That’s the next leap, from adoption to creation.”

Conclusion: engineering India’s digital future

The synergy between Make in India and Digital India is building a new foundation for India’s manufacturing revolution, one that’s intelligent, sustainable, and globally competitive.

Companies like DEP are ensuring that this digital transformation reaches every level of the value chain, from small workshops to global OEMs.

As Sharma concludes, “Our vision is to empower every Indian manufacturer, big or small, with world-class digital tools made right here in India. By integrating AI, ML, CAE, and Digital Twins, we are helping the Indian industry not just catch up, but lead the world.”

