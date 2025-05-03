CM Rekha Gupta Backs Traders at CAIT's "Samvaad" Oath Taking Ceremony

Recently, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) organised “Samvaad”, an event to mark the announcement of the new executive body of CAIT. This event was an oath-taking ceremony where all the newly elected members were present and took their oath in the presence of CM Rekha Gupta, MP, Founder, and national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal.

Puneet Singhal, President, CMDA, took oath as the General Secretary of CAIT-Delhi, along with Vipin Ahuja, CAIT President, Delhi, and the executive body of CAIT Delhi.

The event witnessed the presence of ministers and MPs of the elected government. MP Bansuri Swaraj, MP Harsh Malhotra, MP Ramvir Singh Bhiduri, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Ravinder Inderaj Singh, Kapil Mishra were present with the Delhi CM. Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, and other dignitaries were there to show their support for the Delhi IT traders.

Delhi CM Promises Industrial Policy & Ease of Doing Business to the Traders

CM Rekha Gupta addressed the CAIT members and thanked Praveen Khandelwal for inviting her to the ceremony. She acknowledged all the present cabinet ministers and MPs present at the event.

Rekha Gupta stated, "Our triple-engine government will support the traders. I have been associated with them for a long time. We are into solutions; we are working towards developing an industrial policy in Delhi. I’m urging Praveen Khandelwal to prepare the draft of the industrial policy and we will surely implement it to help the industries based in Delhi.”

She added, “Under the Ease of Doing Business policy, we are working towards developing a single-window system for our traders. Hassle-free licensing policy, warehouse, excise, and EV policies are also a part of our plans.”

Rekha Gupta also talked about the attrition of businesses towards the NCR. She emphasised the need for infrastructure, better usage of technology, and an organised system for Delhi to promote traders and manufacturers to work in Delhi.

She also announced that soon the Delhi government will form a Traders Association Board to support the traders.

Earlier, MP Praveen Khandelwal addressed the audience. He acknowledged all the ministers, MPs, and members present at the ceremony. He urged the CM and the Delhi govt, stating, “We want Delhi to be the country's economic capital. Delhi needs ease of doing business; GST norms should be simplified, and no one should harass traders.”

MP Harsh Malhotra and Ramvir Singh Bhiduri also echoed the sentiments of the traders' community and stated that they will work alongside the government to offer better policies to the traders.

