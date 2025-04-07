CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST

Recently, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), along with the DGST Group, organised an event for IT traders at the NDMC Convention Centre, CP, Delhi. This event was based on the theme of “7 years of India’s GST – Stakeholders' Experiences and Way Ahead”. Under the guidance of Praveen Khandelwal MP, Founder and General Secretary of CAIT, and Advocate Sushil K Verma, who has years of experience in tax laws, jointly helmed this event.

The conference had speakers and guests, namely Vipin Ahuja, President, CAIT, Delhi; Adv. (CA) Rakesh Garg; Adv. Narender Ahuja; CA Renu Sharma; Adv. Bharat Bhushan Dewan; Neetika Khanna; Adv. Rajmani Jindal; CA Vijay Kapoor, CA Rajiv Jain, CA Rashmi Jain, Adv. Virender S. Yadav, and Adv. Yugal Goyal. CMDA president Puneet Sighal also attended the event.

The event started with lighting the lamps. Sushil Verma, Praveen Khandelwal, and other dignitaries paid homage to Raj Batra, who was part of the CA fraternity and one of the members of the GST council.

The event moved forward with the speech from Praveen Khandelwal, MP, Founder and General Secretary of CAIT. He stated, “I have talked to a senior minister, and he suggested that GST should do more such events all over India. It would help in understanding the ground reality and the pain points of the traders. It will help traders as well understand the intricacies involved. I urge the present members to hold this type of conference in every state’s capital.”

DGST Speakers Addressed the Knowledge Session for CAIT members

Afterwards, the speakers moved ahead with academic sessions with their topics related to GST and one by one addressed the traders with GST-related topics, such as understanding the intricacies involved with the invoices, penalties, bifurcation of the categories, input tax credit, and much more.

The sessions were in detail provided detailed information related to various GST norms. The speakers talked about each and every point in detail so that the audience could comprehend the topics and the issues could be resolved.

