FAIITA BCC Team and HP outline key demands in strategy meeting

A detailed meeting between the FAIITA Brand Coordination Committee, senior FAIITA leaders and PAN members, and the HP India leadership team took place at HP’s Gurugram office to address long-standing partner concerns. The session centred on a 10-point agenda aimed at strengthening offline confidence, resolving operational issues and creating a balanced structure across online and offline channels.

The HP delegation included Manish Sood, Consumer Director – Sales, Rajesh Shukla, HPW National Head, and Sourab Puri, Distribution Manager.

According to FAIITA, the HP team acknowledged concerns positively and noted that several issues were already under review. A formal response is expected.

Agenda focused on operational clarity

Activation-based sell-out

FAIITA stressed that sell-out claims should match actual activations. A minimum 5 per cent activation ratio was proposed, rising to 10 per cent in peak periods. Requests included serial number-wise tracking, a consolidated monthly claim report and an identified account manager.

Offline partner programme

FAIITA proposed an offline initiative for 2025, including 3–4 seasonal sale events supported by discounts, schemes and stock clearance measures to strengthen trust in the offline channel.

Online deliveries via partner stores

A suggestion was made to enable online deliveries through local HP partner outlets using Click, Order & Collect kiosks to integrate offline stores into e-commerce growth.

Service support authorisation

The association requested that partner stores be authorised to provide official service support to improve customer trust and post-sale service.

Exclusive partner SKU

FAIITA asked for a quarterly exclusive SKU for its members with a suggested i5 / 8GB / 1TB / 15.6” / Windows 11 / MS Office configuration at a target of Rs 40000 to help reduce conflict and ensure margin stability.

Demo and rental unit policy

Calls were made for uniform guidelines on demo and rental units across authorised outlets.

Pricing clarity for commercial and consumer models

FAIITA raised concerns over price gaps between commercial and consumer products. A Minimum Assured ROI Framework was proposed to reduce disruptions and maintain profitability.

Lifetime price protection

The committee asked for lifetime protection on inventory to shield partners from losses that occur due to price drops or online price movements. The current one-year cap was described as insufficient.

Sell-out target alignment

FAIITA recommended aligning sell-out targets to 80 per cent of sell-through while removing compulsory Bag Connect linkage.

Wider rollout of OMO and O2O

A national-level implementation of OMO and O2O models was proposed to build a retail structure that supports both online and offline engagement.

Broad representation from across regions

FAIITA was represented by national leaders including President Navin Gupta, Chairman Devesh Rastogi, Secretary Sanjeev Walia, Senior VP Liju, Advisor Kaushik Pandya, and several GB members from different states. The meeting was led by Deepak Bommisetty, Chairman of FAIITA BCC.

Their collective presence underscored the scale and urgency of partner issues across regions.

Next steps in the partnership

The meeting marked a collaborative step between HP and the channel community. With HP indicating that a formal response will follow, FAIITA expressed confidence that coordinated efforts can strengthen partner confidence and support stable operations across online and offline markets.

