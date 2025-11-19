Across India, the cybersecurity landscape has entered a phase of rapid evolution, fuelled by digital acceleration, rising cybercrime, and the growing weaponisation of technology, from deepfakes to drones. For system integrators, cybersecurity OEMs and specialised solution providers, the challenge is twofold: keeping pace with sophisticated threats, and supporting law-enforcement and government agencies that operate at the scale of over a billion citizens.

With AI amplifying both opportunities and risks, partners are increasingly stepping into roles that go far beyond traditional reselling. They are becoming integration specialists, trusted advisors, and transformation enablers. At the forefront of this shift is Pelorus Technologies, one of India’s strongest names in digital forensics, surveillance, threat intelligence, and cybercrime investigation enablement.

In an in-depth conversation with DQ Channels, Kaushal Bheda, Director at Pelorus Technologies, discusses the company’s journey, its OEM collaborations, how it enables government agencies, and the emerging cyber threat landscape.

Pelorus Technologies: From 26/11 to Becoming India’s Leading Digital Forensics Partner

Kaushal traces the company’s origins to a time when India’s security ecosystem was undergoing a pivotal shift.

“Pelorus is the company in India dealing with digital forensic solutions, intelligence and surveillance-related solutions.”

He explains that Pelorus started 16 years ago, gaining momentum after the 26/11 attacks, when the country began to strengthen its national security infrastructure.

“It started with the whole thing of 26/11, the attacks. After that the traction took place.”

A major differentiator for Pelorus is the background of its founding team.

“The founders here, which includes myself, we are all ex-Oracle folks. I spent myself 24 plus years.”

This enterprise-tech pedigree helped Pelorus build robust, scalable, and tightly integrated solutions for India’s most sensitive enforcement environments.

“We help law enforcement or policing agencies… We help them solve crime and cases, we help them with investigations.”

He details Pelorus’ work across cyber cells, ATS, CIDs, Enforcement Directorate, GST, Income Tax and other central agencies, positioning the company as a crucial backbone in India’s digital security framework.

From Forensics to Cybersecurity: Expanding Through Deep Integration Expertise

Pelorus operates through multiple specialised divisions. Kaushal explains that the company’s forensics foundation naturally expanded into cybersecurity.

“We have different streams. One is the digital forensics domain. The other one is the cyber security aspect that is more recent… because people recognise that, look, as a company we understand this domain well.”

Their core strength lies in solution integration.

“We take two products who don't know anything about the world except their own products… and we know both those products and we know the problem statement of the end user… we kind of stitch the whole thing together so that it brings maximum value.”

For channel partners and security OEMs, Pelorus acts as an orchestrator, connecting global technologies with India’s unique enforcement challenges.

Training, Enablement and National-Scale Capability Building

Unlike most enterprise-focused cybersecurity partners, Pelorus works predominantly with government and law enforcement agencies. This makes continuous training critical.

Kaushal highlights:

“We work less with enterprises, more with government agencies, people get transferred and they need help with the solutions all the time.”

Pelorus provides training as a service, and often without charge.

“We provide our skill sets and our learnings to all the agencies, and we do that pro bono a lot of times… It’s our service to the nation as a whole.”

This grassroots enablement approach has become a benchmark for partner-driven capacity building in India’s public sector.

The Big Three Threat Vectors: Drones, Propaganda & Cyberattacks

When asked about the most critical threats India faces today, Kaushal is unequivocal, and his view is particularly relevant for cybersecurity partners.

“I would say three large threat vectors, One is the domain in the kinetic domain… threat from drones.”

He adds that information warfare, driven by misinformation and narrative manipulation, is rapidly intensifying.

“Propaganda is going to be a big problem, spreading false narratives about our country, about the people of our country… wherever our adversary can harm us, they will try to harm us.”

Cyberattacks, especially on national infrastructure, form the third major front.

“Our adversaries are going to hit our critical infrastructure… exfil data and all of that.”

Mobile Fraud: India’s Fastest-Growing Cyber Threat

With smartphones becoming ubiquitous, mobile-led fraud is surging.

Kaushal underscores the scale of the problem:

“The most prevalent ones are financial frauds… People getting calls, getting socially engineered… asking them to give away their OTP.”

He warns of the rising vulnerability of senior citizens:

“Unfortunately, it’s a sad thing that a lot of the senior citizens then become prey to such cyber frauds.”

Pelorus does not handle consumer-facing fraud prevention; instead, it supports the agencies responsible for investigations.

“We don’t provide a service to do this. We help them with solutioning, We help them make a complete solution package.”

Dual Role: Vendor, Distributor & Integration Partner for Global OEMs

Pelorus has built deep partnerships with leading cybersecurity and forensics OEMs, including specialist players such as OPSWAT.

Kaushal explains their dual role:

“We work with our OEMs as well as we have our own product, we give the best fitment, whatever best fits and works as a solution to their problem statement.”

On OPSWAT’s MetaDefender platform, he adds:

“If they have a requirement for files in motion or defending against any threats in files, then we will position OPSWAT there, and if it works out then OPSWAT becomes a part of their solution.”

He emphasises that strong OEM relationships are integral:

“We only deal with best OEMs, I don’t see significant problems… They’re very good, they’re great actually.”

The Scale Challenge: India’s Cyber Landscape Is Unlike Anywhere Else

India’s sheer population and digital footprint make threat mitigation a uniquely difficult challenge.

Kaushal explains: “India in itself offers you a scale which is very, very challenging… ensuring that awareness reaches every citizen is in itself such a challenging task.”

Even well-publicised scams continue to thrive.

“If you take that digital arrest scam, everybody has been talking about it, and still such scams do happen.”

New attack vectors and new apps only deepen the complexity.

“You’ll see more and more sophisticated attacks, keeping a lookout of where the next attack is coming from… is going to be the challenging part.”

Growth Ahead: Pelorus Prepares for Larger, National-Scale Projects

With public-sector cybersecurity investments growing, Pelorus is gearing up for major expansions.

“The size of projects over time has increased, the importance given to cybercrime and digital forensics has manifolded.”

The company sees the market accelerating rapidly:

“I see a lot of projects being implemented by Pelorus over the next few years, it’s a natural progression.”

While new partnerships are on the horizon, Kaushal remains tight-lipped:

“The answer is yes. I just don’t want to talk about it right now.”

Conclusion: Pelorus Signals a New Era for India’s Cybersecurity Channel

As India battles a rising tide of cybercrime, misinformation, and emerging threats such as drones, technology alone is not enough. What agencies require is a partner ecosystem that understands national-scale challenges, integrates diverse technologies, and provides continuous enablement.

Pelorus Technologies’ model, grounded in deep forensics expertise, tight OEM partnerships, and a strong integration-first approach, is becoming a blueprint for the next generation of cybersecurity channel players.

Kaushal’s closing remarks capture the moment well:

“This market is set to grow, you are going to see an exponential growth in the digital forensics domain and the cyber forensics domain, we are super excited.”

For India’s channel ecosystem, the message is clear: the future belongs to partners who can innovate, integrate and scale with the nation’s cybersecurity ambitions.

