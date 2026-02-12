How VAIT is protecting Vellore’s IT reseller ecosystem

As the tech landscape shifts toward larger digital platforms, the Vellore Association of Information Technology (VAIT) remains a critical anchor for local businesses. In this discussion, Ugrasimhan S., President of VAIT, outlines the strategic steps the association is taking to protect local resellers, capitalise on the Vellore Smart City infrastructure, and build a more resilient, skilled IT community in the region.

Advertisment

What are the biggest operational challenges currently facing IT retailers and resellers in the Vellore region?

Our members are currently navigating a complex landscape defined by supply chain disruptions, where irregular deliveries from manufacturers lead to both stock shortages and inventory surpluses. Financially, resellers face severe liquidity pressure because vendors demand immediate payment while corporate clients expect long-term credit. Additionally, we are squeezed by predatory pricing from e-commerce platforms and a local shortage of staff with the specialised technical skills required for modern IT solutions. High operational costs, such as rising rents and the logistical difficulty of serving rural areas around Vellore, further strain the profitability of local businesses.

How is the association helping local partners compete with the rising dominance of large e-commerce platforms?

Advertisment

We are fighting for a level playing field by working with regional and national bodies like CONFED-ITA and FAIITA to demand "One Price, One Model, One Nation" parity. This means pushing brands for written guarantees that offline retailers won't be undercut by online-exclusive deals. By acting as a collective voice, we have the leverage to negotiate directly with manufacturers, report pricing inconsistencies, and alert the industry when predatory online practices threaten the survival of local brick-and-mortar stores.

With the growth of the Vellore smart city initiatives, what new business opportunities are opening up for IT system integrators?

The Smart City project has opened several high-value avenues, particularly in the design and maintenance of Integrated Command and Control Centres and citywide IoT sensor networks. Our members now have opportunities to implement intelligent transportation systems, such as smart parking and traffic management, as well as digital public utility platforms for waste and water management. Beyond hardware, there is a growing demand for cybersecurity audits, public Wi-Fi infrastructure, and AI-driven analytics tools that help municipal bodies make data-driven decisions.

Advertisment

How is VAIT working with national bodies like CONFED-ITA to address the issue of service support from major tech brands?

VAIT leverages its membership in CONFED-ITA to ensure that local service issues are escalated to a national level. This collaboration provides our members with a collective bargaining power that individual stores lack; for example, we can issue coordinated advisories to brands that fail to provide adequate warranty support. We also focus on self-reliance by hosting weekly technical forums and training sessions where members help each other resolve complex service issues, reducing our total dependence on often-slow official brand support channels.

What are your primary goals for the association over the next year to improve the local IT business ecosystem?

Advertisment

Our main goal is to ensure the long-term resilience of the Vellore IT community by strictly enforcing price parity and protecting member margins from unfair competition. We plan to expand our skill development programs to help members diversify into new sectors like office automation and cloud services. Ultimately, we want to foster a unified environment where local dealers can share resources and market insights, ensuring that even the smallest resellers have the tools and training to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

Read More:

B2B marketing strategy in enterprise technology | Alyssa Hall, AHEAD

MongoDB Partners in the AI Era: driving enterprise AI execution

Cisco 360 Partner Program and Cloud-AI enterprise transformation

Hitachi report shows AI adoption in India straining data infrastructure