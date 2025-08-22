India IT Expo 2025 to debut in Ludhiana to strengthen North India’s IT channel ecosystem

In a significant development for Punjab’s growing technology and electronics sector, Ludhiana is set to host the first edition of India IT Expo 2025 from 22–24 August. The event, jointly organised by the Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT), Association of Computer Entrepreneurs (ACE) and the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA), is expected to be the largest and most comprehensive IT showcase ever held in the state.

A milestone for Punjab’s IT landscape

The expo will bring together 70+ exhibitors representing more than 80 Indian and global brands, alongside over 100 senior brand executives demonstrating next-generation technologies. Organisers expect 9,500+ computer and surveillance traders from Punjab and Chandigarh, and more than 50,000 visitors over the three days.

Delegates from across India will participate, including 100+ FAIITA members, media representatives, 22+ presidents of Ludhiana trade associations and 18+ state presidents from partner bodies. Participation is also confirmed from associations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu.

A key highlight of the event will be the FAIITA Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, scheduled alongside the expo, ensuring the presence of leading IT vendors, trade leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Event highlights

Dates: 22–24 August 2025

Venue: Hotel Regenta Central Klassik, Ludhiana, Punjab

Day 1 (22 August): B2B Networking

Days 2 & 3 (23–24 August): B2B and B2C open sessions

Poster launch sets the stage

The run-up to the event began with a press conference and official poster launch, attended by prominent industry leaders. Among them were Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Chairman, PACT; Prem Saini, President, PACT; and Gurpreet Singh Premier, President, ACE.

Unveiling the expo’s theme, “Empowering Digital Transformation,” the speakers emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving innovation across IT, AI, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

“IT India Expo 2025 will set new benchmarks, bringing together the brightest minds and the most forward-looking companies in the technology space,” said Gurpreet Singh Sunny.

Prem Saini added, “Our objective is to create a platform that not only showcases cutting-edge technology but also encourages collaboration between established companies and dealers.”

Highlighting Punjab’s growing role, Gurpreet Singh Premier remarked, “Punjab is emerging as a new powerhouse in India’s IT landscape. With its strong talent pool, entrepreneurial spirit and expanding digital infrastructure, the state is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the nation’s technological progress.”

Strong participation

Organisers are targeting 50,000 visitors, including industry leaders, dealers, students and national-level delegations. Executive committee members present at the poster launch included Gurpreet Singh Jagdev (Past President, PACT), Rahul Garg (Senior Vice President, PACT), Varinder Bansal (General Secretary, PACT), Satpal Singh (General Secretary, ACE), Devinder Mehandru (Vice President, ACE), Ram Sharma (Treasurer, ACE), Davinder Gujral (Joint Secretary, ACE) and several association leaders from across Punjab.

The debut of India IT Expo 2025 in Ludhiana marks a decisive step in positioning Punjab as a key hub for IT trade and innovation in North India. With robust participation from associations, vendors and policymakers, the event is expected to catalyse growth across the channel ecosystem and open new opportunities for collaboration and digital transformation.

