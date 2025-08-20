Canon India launches ‘Retail Utsav’ to engage 4,000+ retailers across India

Canon India has rolled out Retail Utsav, a nationwide retailer engagement programme designed to strengthen its partner network ahead of the festive season. The large-scale initiative aims to connect with over 4,000 retailers across more than 45 cities, blending celebration with business enablement.

The outreach was inaugurated simultaneously from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and will travel to multiple tier-I and tier-II cities. By creating an immersive, interactive platform, Canon seeks to highlight its key product lines, reward retailer loyalty, and build festive momentum across markets.

Retail Utsav marks a dual celebration – the onset of India’s festive period and the 10-year milestone of Canon’s MegaTank Printers, a decade that has seen the brand establish itself as a trusted name in printing innovation.

Canon's gamified approach to partner engagement

The initiative introduces retailers to Canon’s inkjet and laser printer categories through a mix of interactive sessions and experiential activities. These include product quizzes, retail display programmes and instant gratification incentives. Retailers will also have the chance to unlock multiple reward slabs through participation, making the outreach both informative and rewarding.

Speaking on the launch, C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication Centre, Canon India said, “Retail Utsav is our tribute to the unwavering contribution of our retail partners in Canon’s growth journey. It’s an opportunity to meet them on ground, listen to their insights, equip them with the tools to succeed, and celebrate the invaluable role they play in bringing Canon’s innovations to customers across India. As we commemorate 10 years of our MegaTank Printers, Retail Utsav blends festive cheer with meaningful business enablement, reinforcing our commitment to building a stronger, more connected retail ecosystem that is ready to capitalise on the immense potential of the season ahead.”

Expanding reach across cities

Beyond the metro hubs, Retail Utsav will extend to cities such as Guwahati, Bhopal, Nashik, Surat, Cochin, Coimbatore, Udaipur, Chandigarh and Agartala. This wider regional connect is designed to bring inclusivity to Canon’s retail strategy, ensuring that partners across diverse geographies feel equally engaged.

Through this program, Canon India aims to inform, inspire and empower its retail partners by blending knowledge sharing with festive celebration. The company is positioning the initiative as a platform that not only drives sales but also fosters stronger community bonds across its nationwide retail ecosystem.

