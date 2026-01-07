ISODA announces tech summit 14 in Kazakhastan; Opens up sponsorship avenues

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) has officially announced their next event happening in in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Tech Summit, the flagship event of the association and the country’s one-of-its-kind overseas event for the Indian channel fraternity is likely to happen from 17 to 21 February 2026. The forum has opened up sponsorship avenues where OEMs get an opportunity to meet and greet with the members.
With more than one hundred confirmed founders, business owners and senior decision makers, this edition marks one of the strongest delegations ISODA has ever gathered for its annual flagship summit.
TechSummit has consistently served as a strategic meeting point for India’s most influential IT channel leaders. The 2026 edition will continue this legacy with deeper conversations around Vision, Velocity and Value, the central theme for TSXIV. Attendees include CEOs, Directors and CXOs from leading System Integrators, Value Added Distributors, Solution Providers, Cybersecurity Specialists and Cloud-focused organisations.
With registrations now closed, ISODA has opened limited sponsorship slots for technology OEMs, cybersecurity companies, cloud providers, distributors and SaaS innovators wishing to engage with this high-quality, curated audience. Sponsors get structured access to decision makers, dedicated interaction windows, and visibility across all summit programming.
Mr. Vimesh Avlani, Vice Chairman & TechSummit Chairman, ISODA, says, "ISODA's TechSummit 2026 is set to be a game-changer, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to redefine the future of technology. With a focus on cutting-edge insights, networking, and collaboration, we're creating a platform that drives meaningful impact. We invite sponsors to join us in shaping the next wave of technological advancements and unlocking new opportunities."
The summit offers extensive storylines around the evolving Indian channel ecosystem, digital transformation, cross-border collaboration and emerging technologies shaping 2026.
Read More:
How Google Cloud partner program is reshaping the channel playbook
Emerging technologies 2026: why enterprise AI is finally getting real
Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)
Enterprise technology 2026: why AI-native, sovereign cloud and infrastructure matter now