Subscribe

0

Partner Listing

Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Since 1991, BlueBell Computers has delivered end-to-end IT infrastructure, cloud migration & cybersecurity solutions across India for corporates and SMEs.

author-image
Bharti Trehan
New Update
Partner Pulse BlueBell Computers

Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Quick Snapshot

  • Company Name: BlueBell Computers 

  • Founded: 1991

  • Headquarters: Mumbai/ Jodhpur

  • Employees: 9

  • Website: http://www.bluebellcomputers.co.in

  • Association: JCDA

Advertisment

Positioning

BlueBell Computers has followed ethical business policies, and once committed, it values fulfilling the commitment within time, whether the task was related to supplies or services or payments.

About the Company

In 1991, we began providing professional services and software development solutions to local manufacturers and hoteliers. Slowly, we shifted our focus to branded PCs, Printers, Software & IT Integrations. Additionally, participated in government and SME inquiries regarding IT products & services, as well as AMC.  We are business partners of -  Lenovo, HP, Dell, APC, Microsoft,  AWS, Tally, Fortinet, CISCO, Dlink, etc. At present, we are looking forward to expanding our portfolio of technology products & services to PAN India customers with AI & cloud solutions, High-end Servers & Workstations, & Networking products & wireless solutions.

Leadership Team

  • CEO - Basant Mehta

Core Services

Category

Offerings

IT Services

Offers products, services & infrastructure to build, manage & optimise datacenters for corporates as well as SMEs.

Software

Offers point-to-point high-speed & scalable wireless connectivity, ideal for businesses, industrial facilities & campuses.

Cybersecurity & Cloud 

Offers technologies, policies & practices to protect data, apps, and infrastructure in the cloud with cybersecurity.

Advertisment

Industries Served

  • Healthcare 

  • Finance

  • Manufacturing 

  • Retail

Emerging Technologies

  • AI
  • Cloud
  • IoT

Notable Projects & Use Cases

  • Successfully moved the Company's apps, data & IT resources from on-premise server to the cloud for better flexibility, scalability, cost-efficiency & security.

Strategic Partnerships

  • Dell

  • HP

  • Lenovo

  • AWS

  • Fortinet 

  • CISCO

  • Microsoft 

  • Tally

  • Schneider 

  • Dlink

Showcase your SI or partner brand in our directory. Simply complete this form to get listed: [Click Here]

Read More:

Partner Pulse: Xpress Computers | System Integrator, and Cloud Solutions Partner(India)

Advertisment

Partner Pulse: Mieux Technologies | Cybersecurity System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)

Partner Pulse: One Cube Solutions | System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)

Partner Pulse: Auxiliary Digitech | Cybersecurity System Integrator & Channel Partner (India)

Advertisment

si partner