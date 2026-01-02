Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Quick Snapshot
Company Name: BlueBell Computers
Founded: 1991
Headquarters: Mumbai/ Jodhpur
Employees: 9
Website: http://www.bluebellcomputers.co.in
Association: JCDA
Positioning
BlueBell Computers has followed ethical business policies, and once committed, it values fulfilling the commitment within time, whether the task was related to supplies or services or payments.
About the Company
In 1991, we began providing professional services and software development solutions to local manufacturers and hoteliers. Slowly, we shifted our focus to branded PCs, Printers, Software & IT Integrations. Additionally, participated in government and SME inquiries regarding IT products & services, as well as AMC. We are business partners of - Lenovo, HP, Dell, APC, Microsoft, AWS, Tally, Fortinet, CISCO, Dlink, etc. At present, we are looking forward to expanding our portfolio of technology products & services to PAN India customers with AI & cloud solutions, High-end Servers & Workstations, & Networking products & wireless solutions.
Leadership Team
CEO - Basant Mehta
Core Services
Category
Offerings
IT Services
Offers products, services & infrastructure to build, manage & optimise datacenters for corporates as well as SMEs.
Software
Offers point-to-point high-speed & scalable wireless connectivity, ideal for businesses, industrial facilities & campuses.
Cybersecurity & Cloud
Offers technologies, policies & practices to protect data, apps, and infrastructure in the cloud with cybersecurity.
Industries Served
Healthcare
Finance
Manufacturing
Retail
Emerging Technologies
- AI
- Cloud
- IoT
Notable Projects & Use Cases
Successfully moved the Company's apps, data & IT resources from on-premise server to the cloud for better flexibility, scalability, cost-efficiency & security.
Strategic Partnerships
Dell
HP
Lenovo
AWS
Fortinet
CISCO
Microsoft
Tally
Schneider
Dlink
Showcase your SI or partner brand in our directory. Simply complete this form to get listed: [Click Here]
Read More:
Partner Pulse: Xpress Computers | System Integrator, and Cloud Solutions Partner(India)
Partner Pulse: Mieux Technologies | Cybersecurity System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)
Partner Pulse: One Cube Solutions | System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)
Partner Pulse: Auxiliary Digitech | Cybersecurity System Integrator & Channel Partner (India)