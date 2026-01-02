Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Quick Snapshot

Company Name: BlueBell Computers

Founded: 1991

Headquarters: Mumbai/ Jodhpur

Employees: 9

Website: http://www.bluebellcomputers.co.in

Association: JCDA

Positioning

BlueBell Computers has followed ethical business policies, and once committed, it values fulfilling the commitment within time, whether the task was related to supplies or services or payments.

About the Company

In 1991, we began providing professional services and software development solutions to local manufacturers and hoteliers. Slowly, we shifted our focus to branded PCs, Printers, Software & IT Integrations. Additionally, participated in government and SME inquiries regarding IT products & services, as well as AMC. We are business partners of - Lenovo, HP, Dell, APC, Microsoft, AWS, Tally, Fortinet, CISCO, Dlink, etc. At present, we are looking forward to expanding our portfolio of technology products & services to PAN India customers with AI & cloud solutions, High-end Servers & Workstations, & Networking products & wireless solutions.

Leadership Team

CEO - Basant Mehta

Core Services

Category Offerings IT Services Offers products, services & infrastructure to build, manage & optimise datacenters for corporates as well as SMEs. Software Offers point-to-point high-speed & scalable wireless connectivity, ideal for businesses, industrial facilities & campuses. Cybersecurity & Cloud Offers technologies, policies & practices to protect data, apps, and infrastructure in the cloud with cybersecurity.

Industries Served

Healthcare

Finance

Manufacturing

Retail

Emerging Technologies

AI

Cloud

IoT

Notable Projects & Use Cases

Successfully moved the Company's apps, data & IT resources from on-premise server to the cloud for better flexibility, scalability, cost-efficiency & security.

Strategic Partnerships

Dell

HP

Lenovo

AWS

Fortinet

CISCO

Microsoft

Tally

Schneider

Dlink

