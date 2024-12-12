Channel Plays a Critical Role for AI-driven Cybersecurity Solutions

Tell us about the role of a partner program in driving transformational business growth.

Our strategy in India, with respect to channels, revolves around two primary pillars. The first is competency—continuously enhancing the skills and expertise of our partner ecosystem. The second is coverage—ensuring broader market outreach. In simpler terms, one pillar focuses on technology, while the other emphasizes sales, revenue, and market coverage.

Currently, our partner programs serve as catalysts for enabling our partners to align with our vision for the local market. These programs are tailored to address either the competency or the coverage aspect. For example, one key objective of our partner programs is to expand market coverage. To achieve this, we rely on partners because there are limits to what we can accomplish directly. Partners bring invaluable last-mile connectivity, enabling us to reach specific accounts and sectors while providing critical insights into the local needs of particular industries.

Partners are, in essence, force multipliers for us. Accordingly, our programs are designed to address these goals by strengthening either the competency pillar or the coverage pillar.

In India, we maintain a strong presence, with multiple offices across all metropolitan cities as well as tier-one cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and others. In terms of industry segments, we have a significant footprint in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance). For instance, most of the top 20 BFSI accounts in the country are already connected with Trend Micro in some capacity.

We also have a considerable presence in the government and public sectors, contributing to many marquee projects that impact daily lives. Additionally, we are making substantial progress in other sectors, such as manufacturing, where we continue to perform exceptionally well.

What methods do you use for clear and transparent communication with partners, which align with your organization’s expectations?

We categorize our partners into tiers and tailor our communication strategies accordingly. For tier-one partners, such as Infosys and TCS, our approach is distinct and designed to meet their scale and capabilities. Tier-two partners, which typically include mid-sized companies that have shown significant growth over the past decade, are a key focus for us. Many of them are part of our strategic programs and receive additional privileges compared to tier-three partners.

Tier-two partners often have advanced competencies, and we actively invest in enhancing their skills by providing training and certifications on Trend Micro technologies. This ensures that they are equipped to deliver services effectively. Our strategy emphasizes mutual growth—while partners explore new opportunities for us in the market, we support them by strengthening their technical capabilities.

A significant portion of our service-related revenues flows through tier-two partners, as we prioritize enabling them to deliver services rather than doing it directly. This approach ensures that partners earn not only from reselling our products but also from offering value-added services, fostering a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship.

By aligning our communication and support with each partner's category and capabilities, we ensure transparency, build trust and create long-term growth opportunities for both parties.

Could you walk us through the incentive and reward strategies that empower your partners?

Our incentive and reward strategies are designed to align with our objectives while motivating and empowering our partners. The process begins with clear communication during the partner registration phase, where terms, conditions, and rules of engagement are outlined. Partners are made aware of the dos and don’ts and how incentives are structured.

Our incentive programs are dynamic and adapt to changing business goals. For example, incentives may focus on specific objectives such as cloud adoption, identifying new opportunities, securing new clients, or addressing the security needs of existing customers through health checks. These incentives are structured not only for organizations but also for individuals within partner groups to ensure a comprehensive impact.

In addition to structured incentives, we have robust reward and recognition mechanisms. Each year, we host a "Partner Day" event to celebrate and publicly recognize partners who have made significant contributions to our business. Furthermore, we run quarterly motivational initiatives, offering spot rewards to encourage partners to achieve key performance indicators (KPIs) for the year.

These strategies foster engagement, build trust, and ensure that partners are incentivized not just financially but also through recognition, driving mutual growth and success.

How does your organization evaluate and quantify the impact and success of its partner programs?

We use specific metrics to evaluate the success and impact of our partner programs, managed by a dedicated channel team responsible for tracking and maintaining key performance indicators (KPIs).

Partners are assessed based on several factors, including the number of new clients (logos) they bring to the table, the deal registrations they submit regularly, and their overall revenue contribution. We also measure their year-on-year revenue growth. Additionally, back-end rebates and Market Development Funds (MDF) are provided based on specific criteria and achievements.

Competency development is another critical metric. We monitor a partner’s progress as they move through tier levels, indicating their enhanced capabilities and contributions. Rewards and recognition programs are also part of this evaluation process, ensuring that partners are acknowledged for their growth and performance.

By using these comprehensive evaluation methods, we ensure transparency and foster a mutually beneficial relationship with our partners while driving business growth.

What is the importance of the channel in delivering AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to end customers?

The channel plays a critical role in delivering AI-driven cybersecurity solutions by bridging our expertise with the specific needs of end customers. Our approach begins with training and enabling partners to understand where AI fits into various cybersecurity scenarios. This competency-building helps partners identify opportunities in industries like BFSI, the public sector, and manufacturing, where AI can address specific challenges.

Partners provide valuable intelligence on how AI can be implemented for threat detection, incident response, and other cybersecurity applications. With their deep understanding of local accounts and industry nuances, they help us identify situations where AI can enhance existing security infrastructures. For instance, if a customer faces a compromise or lacks an advanced security solution, the partner is often the first to provide critical insights.

Additionally, partners leverage their familiarity with our technology to propose AI-driven solutions that can strengthen the customer’s cybersecurity posture. By combining their market reach with our expertise, we collaboratively deliver tailored AI solutions that address specific security needs effectively.

This partnership not only enhances our ability to engage with customers but also ensures that AI-driven cybersecurity is deployed in a way that maximizes its potential.

