Partners Enhance Customer Engagement, Fissal Oubida, Lexar

India has recently celebrated different festivities. During the festive season consumers buy various gadgets, and IT products as companies offer discounts. After the successful completion of Diwali festivities, IT businesses are gearing up for the year-end festive period. Recently, Lexar, a brand of flash memory products. For instance, memory cards, SSDs, and storage solutions shared their expectations for the year-end festive season. Fissal Oubida, GM, Lexar shared insights on how channel partners are contributing to the growth of business, and how they are competing with their E-commerce counterparts.

Advertisment

Read below the excerpts from the interaction with Fissal Oubida, Lexar -

What are your expectations from the upcoming year-end festive season?

At Lexar, we are excited about the upcoming year-end festive season and have high expectations for growth. Our channel partners and retailers are anticipating a 25-50% increase in sales during this period. We believe that the year end festive season is a prime opportunity to engage consumers with our innovative product offerings and attractive promotions, and we are committed to making the most of this vibrant time in the market.

Advertisment

How channel partners are driving the growth of the business?

Channel partners play a crucial role in driving the business growth. They focus on exclusive product launches designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Additionally, appealing promotions capture consumer attention and generate excitement. By creating immersive in-store experiences that include offering gifts, freebies, and instant discounts, these partners significantly enhance customer engagement and loyalty. Tailored marketing campaigns that resonate with various cultural preferences strengthen brand presence and deepen connections with consumers throughout the country.

Are there any specific deals that are provided for sales by channel partners? How they can compete with E-commerce businesses?

Advertisment

Yes, channel partners and retailers are committed to offering specific deals and promotions that enhance sales and help compete effectively with e-commerce businesses. They organize flash sales, which are limited-time offers that create urgency and drive quick purchases. In addition, loyalty programs, attractive discounts, and promotional events entice customers. By utilizing AI-driven insights for targeted marketing and social commerce, partners can personalize their approach. They also focus on creating immersive shopping experiences, hosting engaging events, and utilizing thematic decorations at shopfronts to leave a lasting impression on customers, making retail spaces more inviting and memorable.

Read More:

Advertisment

Lexar Participates at India International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024

Supporting partners with technical support, Fissal Oubida, Lexar