Pure Storage Launches Cloud Storage Solution for Azure VMware Solution

Pure Storage has announced Pure Storage Cloud for Azure VMware Solution (AVS), a fully managed storage-as-a-service (STaaS) offering that will be available as an Azure Native integration, with preview access coming soon.

Advertisment

This service provides customers with integrated management through the Azure Portal and Pure Storage environment, leveraging Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC). The initial service rollout is designed to help enterprise customers migrate VMware workloads to the cloud without storage infrastructure limitations.

Azure VMware Solution Addressing Cloud Migration Challenges

For enterprises moving VMware environments to AVS, high storage costs and complex configurations can present significant barriers. Migrating storage-intensive workloads requires a scalable storage architecture that operates independently of computing resources to prevent over-allocation of either. Pure Storage Cloud for AVS addresses these issues by providing a fully managed external storage option, facilitating the migration of storage volumes and VMs, while delivering a consistent block storage experience for both cloud and on-premises VMware environments.

Advertisment

Pure Storage Cloud for Azure VMware Solution - Key Features -

Seamless VMware Workload Migration: This service enables enterprises to migrate storage-heavy, on-premises VMware workloads to Azure, bringing support for VMware vSphere Storage APIs for Array Integration (VAAI) and VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes (vVols) to AVS. This integration allows VMware vSphere hosts and storage devices to communicate effectively, optimizing data placement for performance, availability, and cost.

Enhanced Cost Efficiency: Pure Storage Cloud for AVS provides cost-optimized cloud storage, potentially reducing total Azure VMware Solution costs by up to 40%. With independent scaling of compute and storage resources, enterprises gain budget predictability, enabling them to allocate more resources toward innovation.

Advertisment

Enterprise-Grade Data Resilience: Built-in data protection features, such as Pure Storage SafeMode Snapshots, deliver high-level data resilience in the cloud. In the event of data loss, the platform allows for rapid recovery, minimizing downtime without sacrificing data integrity.

Reduced Storage Complexity: This fully managed storage service decouples storage from computing, and reportedly simplifies cloud storage management. Organizations can create a hybrid data environment using Pure Storage, which might optimise data transfer costs while centrally managing storage infrastructure to align with application needs.

"Enterprises have struggled for years with the inefficiencies and high costs tied to migrating VMware workloads to the cloud. Pure Storage Cloud for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution eliminates these obstacles by providing seamless, scalable storage as-a-service that scales efficiently and independently with business needs. With Microsoft, we’re committed to helping customers unlock the full potential of their Azure cloud journey while optimizing costs and maintaining the enterprise-grade resilience they expect." – Shawn Hansen, GM, Core Platform, Pure Storage

Advertisment

"Pure Storage’s integration with Microsoft Azure Native service. Through this collaboration, Pure and Microsoft can better serve customer needs by enabling them to provision, use and manage Pure Storage on Azure just like other Azure services. With this integrated offering, Pure and Microsoft are helping customers to quickly leverage Pure's enterprise-grade storage with Azure cloud services securely to open up a whole new set of possibilities for customers bringing enterprise-scale environments to the cloud. Together, Pure and Microsoft are helping customers save time and operational overhead while driving innovation." – Scott Hunter, VP of Microsoft Developer Division.

"The transformative potential of the new Pure Storage Cloud on Microsoft Azure VMware Solution that we recently previewed with Pure Storage. By leveraging Pure’s advanced deduplication and compression capabilities compared to our current process, we anticipate significant savings in our Azure storage costs. This efficiency will allow us to allocate our resources more wisely and invest in other strategic areas of the credit union. The fully-managed service provides us with the opportunity to concentrate more on innovation and less on operational complexities." – Joe Ervolino, IT Infrastructure Manager, Dupaco Community Credit Union.

"The new Pure Storage Service on Microsoft Azure VMware Solution has been instrumental to Insight's AVS deployment. By separating storage from computing, this solution enables more efficient utilization of our Azure VMware Solution infrastructure, resulting in better optimization of our cloud resources. The additional storage options are seamlessly managed within the same familiar Pure Storage tools, allowing our teams to oversee both on-prem and cloud storage in one place." - Shana Meyers, Director of IT, Insight.

Advertisment

"The new Pure Storage Cloud on Microsoft Azure VMware Solution will significantly simplify our joint customers' cloud strategies while alleviating operational burdens. Now they can transition their VMware workloads to the cloud smoothly, enjoying the same robust, on-prem storage capabilities they rely on, while also reducing costs. It’s an exciting step forward that empowers customers to invest more in the future of their businesses and less in management." – Raphael Meyerowitz, Partner Go to Market VP, Presidio.

Read More:

Advertisment

Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom Introduce New Integrated Cloud Solution

Tenable finds Microsoft Azure Health Bot vulnerability-Industry Speaks