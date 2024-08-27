Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom Introduce New Integrated Cloud Solution

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi focused on data storage and hybrid cloud management, and Broadcom has announced a new private and hybrid cloud solution. The solution combines Hitachi Vantara’s Unified Compute Platform (UCP) RS with VMware Cloud Foundation to help organizations manage increasing data volumes and the growing need for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Managing Data Growth in Cloud Environments

As organizations face the challenges of expanding hybrid and multi-cloud environments, many seek ways to modernize their infrastructure. According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Infrastructure Tracker, spending on cloud infrastructure products increased by 36.9% in the first quarter of 2024. With data growth and the rise of generative AI (GenAI) transforming the technology landscape, many organizations are looking for solutions that support scalability while managing costs and energy consumption.

New Partnership to Support Cloud Modernization

Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom have expanded their partnership to introduce a new platform for private and hybrid cloud environments. The Hitachi UCP RS, powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, aims to simplify cloud infrastructure, improve data management, and support sustainability goals. The platform integrates cloud technology with proven enterprise infrastructure to help organizations lower total costs, reduce energy usage, and achieve greater efficiency in managing their data ecosystems.

“As more businesses face the realities of the AI age, they are actively seeking solutions that help them scale and improve data reliability without sacrificing on cost or environmental commitments,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, of Hitachi Vantara. “At Hitachi Vantara, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the data infrastructure space. Our enduring collaboration with Broadcom exemplifies our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs and contribute to a greener planet.”

“The longstanding partnership between Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom now delivers a comprehensive and future-ready private and hybrid cloud solution,” said Paul Turner, vice president, of products, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. “This not only addresses the current challenges of data management and infrastructure modernization but also aligns with organizations' sustainability goals, making it an essential tool for businesses looking to thrive in the era of generative AI and beyond.”

Some features of Hitachi UCP RS with VMware Cloud Foundation

Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom have introduced a new private and hybrid cloud solution by integrating Hitachi UCP RS with VMware Cloud Foundation, powered by Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One array. The solution offers several benefits aimed at improving cloud infrastructure management.

Faster Time to Value

The integration enhances performance and resilience, enabling efficient management of a greater number of workloads with a streamlined infrastructure.

Flexible Deployment

The platform supports the operation of traditional virtual machines (VMs), modern cloud-native containers, and emerging private AI workloads, providing flexibility in deployment options.

Simplified Management

The solution provides a turnkey integrated infrastructure with advanced automation for cloud operations and lifecycle management. It also features a pay-per-use consumption model, simplifying management and cost control.

Sustainability

Reportedly, It includes designs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs. The Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One array, for example, can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 96% and decrease the data centre storage footprint by up to 35%.

Integrated and Scalable Solution

As one of the first Broadcom-approved OEM solutions with the new VMware Cloud Foundation, this co-engineered solution offers integrated software, infrastructure, and hardware firmware lifecycle automation through UCP Advisor and SDDC Manager. This ensures seamless operation and scalability for business and mission-critical workloads.

Unified Management and Automated Storage

The solution simplifies the unified management of private cloud infrastructure with UCP Advisor and SDDC Manager. Automated storage management for VMs and containers allows for multiple service level agreements (SLAs) and cost efficiency, all while guaranteeing 100% data availability. This platform also reduces multi-vendor friction by offering a single source for systems, solutions, and services, supported by Hitachi’s Global Support and Services Team.

