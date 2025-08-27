Veeam and Women in Cloud partners for the Saksham and Sakshar Bharat initiative

India’s ambition to become a USD 7 trillion economy by 2030 hinges on talent readiness, digital resilience, and inclusive growth. In this backdrop, Veeam Software, in partnership with Women in Cloud (WIC), has launched the Saksham and Sakshar Bharat Initiative under the Bharat Cyber Suraksha Mission.

The three-year national workforce development programme aims to certify one million people in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, and Cybersecurity. It is designed to create secure digital livelihoods and strengthen India’s position in the global AI-powered economy.

Anchored through a series of Memorandum of Intent with academic and industry leaders, the initiative will be institutionalised as part of India’s development agenda. Veeam is bringing its 6Ps framework – Purpose, Policy, Partnership, Platform, People, and Progress – to strengthen the six pillars of a cyber-resilient Viksit Bharat.

Women in Cloud, as a strategic partner, will support the initiative with ecosystem activation, inclusion, and national-level outreach.

Sandeep Bhambure, VP & Managing Director, India & SAARC, Veeam Software, said, “India’s digital future depends on radical resilience. With the Veeam DRMM, we are providing business leaders with a practical, vendor-agnostic framework to elevate their resilience posture. Bharat Cyber Suraksha, Saksham Bharat initiative will ensure that the people, skills, and partnerships needed to secure this future are in place. Data resilience is not only the foundation of business continuity, but also of AI innovation, compliance, and long-term competitive advantage.”

Key contributions of the initiative

100 Million Impressions Activation Plan: Launch of the “Main Hoon Saksham” spotlight campaign to celebrate cyber-ready citizens and create awareness about digital upskilling.

Sakshar Bharat in Action: One million+ credentials and certifications in cybersecurity, SaaS protection, ransomware recovery, and DevSecOps, enabled through partnerships with NSDC, AICTE, and others.

Institutional Capacity Building: Deployment of DevSecOps Labs-In-A-Box across 100 universities to deliver hands-on training in secure coding, recovery, and cloud resilience.

Role Model Recognition & GTM Collaborations: Annual empowHERaccess Global Prestige Awards – India Edition to showcase leaders in cybersecurity and innovation, aligned with platforms such as VeeamON Tour and Gracehopper India.

Wellness + Leadership Integration: Launch of Saksham Sehat LIVE to promote mindfulness and leadership development for resilient professionals.

Chaitra Vedullapalli, Co-founder & President, Women in Cloud, said, “Saksham Bharat is a strategic public-private partnership with a mission to build a nation of confident, cyber-competent workforce. Together with Veeam and our partners, we are empowering India’s talent to say with confidence, ‘Main Hoon Saksham’ (‘I Am Capable’).”

Kushagra Sharma, Head of Marketing, India & SAARC, Veeam Software, added, “Saksham and Sakshar Bharat is more than a skilling initiative; it is a Veeam-led movement to embed cyber resilience into the DNA of India’s growth story. With Women in Cloud as a key partner, we are ensuring that innovation and inclusion advance together, enabling every learner, institution, and business to say with pride, ‘Main Hoon Saksham.’”

The initiative aligns with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Digital India mission, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It is expected to empower a new generation of professionals to lead India’s innovation economy securely and inclusively.

