AI and automation: Challenges and Opportunities for Indian SMBs

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are the buzzwords in the technology space. The IT sector is growing dependent on AI and Automation due to its operational efficiency, enhanced processes, and substantial cost savings.
Nowadays, it is widely recognized that automation and AI technologies will steadily reshape the global workplace. Intelligent machines will take over certain tasks previously done by humans, while in other cases, they will assist human workers. Robotic systems in the workplace are expected to boost efficiency and cut costs. Consequently, some human roles may be phased out, while others will evolve to incorporate technology-driven functions.
Challenges in AI and Automation Adoption
AI and automation continue to face significant challenges. Many of these are technical, such as the requirement for vast amounts of training data and the difficulty of applying algorithms across diverse use cases. Although recent advancements are beginning to address these limitations, significant hurdles remain. One notable challenge is the lack of transparency in machine learning algorithms, making it difficult to explain their decisions—a critical concern for applications in areas such as financial lending and legal systems. Issues such as bias in training data and algorithms, data privacy concerns, malicious misuse, and security vulnerabilities also require urgent attention.
Europe has taken a leading role in addressing these concerns with the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which strengthens user rights over data collection and usage.
Another key challenge lies in organizational readiness to adopt AI technologies. Factors such as workforce capabilities, data availability, technological infrastructure, and process adaptation often hinder implementation. As a result, AI adoption varies significantly across industries and regions. The financial, automotive, and telecommunications sectors are currently at the forefront of AI integration, while other sectors lag.
Insights from Industry on the Impact and Challenges of AI Adoption in Indian Businesses
"AI tools are making a huge difference in how companies operate, increasing the efficiency of humans involved or eliminating those petty jobs altogether. Because of these changes, we are also expected to see a huge shift in the job market. Further, it will impact the lower-end executives and middle management—people who are just involved in creating and assembling reports—because now AI will do it much more efficiently.
As of now, implementing AI is very costly, and I do not see a reduction in the cost, which is going to be a major challenge since India is a very price-sensitive market. However, a small section of business organisations are adopting AI at a very fast pace." Limesh Parekh, CEO, Enjay IT Solutions.
"AI and automation present transformative opportunities for Indian SMBs, startups, and MSMEs, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and compete globally. Yet, the path to adopting these technologies is not without challenges. Many smaller businesses face resource constraints, skill gaps, and the need for agile infrastructure to fully leverage AI's potential. At edForce, we recognize that upskilling plays a pivotal role in bridging this gap, empowering teams to confidently integrate AI-driven tools into their workflows. By focusing on skill development and investing in strategic automation, India’s small businesses can innovate faster and scale sustainably. With the right approach like our ProAI (AI Upskilling Portfolio), AI and automation can drive growth, unlock new revenue streams, and position Indian SMBs as frontrunners in the digital economy, transforming challenges into lasting opportunities, said Ravi Kaklasaria CEO and Co-Founder of edForce
"AI and automation present transformative opportunities for Indian SMBs, startups, MSMEs, Mid Enterprise and Emerging enterprises, driving previously unattainable efficiencies. By integrating AI-driven solutions, businesses can streamline processes, reduce operational costs, and unlock real-time insights critical for informed decision-making in today’s fast-paced market. However, adopting such technology also brings challenges, particularly for smaller enterprises with limited resources or technical expertise. HostBooks addresses these hurdles by offering accessible, scalable solutions tailored for Indian businesses. Our goal is to simplify AI adoption and help SMBs and MSMEs leverage these tools to boost productivity and stay competitive. As AI continues to evolve, embracing its potential responsibly will be key to ensuring sustainable growth for India's business ecosystem." said Kapil Rana Founder and Chairman of HostBooks.
