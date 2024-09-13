National Engineers Day 2024: Driving Sustainability via Innovaion

National Engineer's Day is celebrated to mark the importance of the contributions of the Engineers to society. Various innovations, technological developments, and architectural developments are driven by engineers. Observed annually in India on September 15, the day commemorates the birth anniversary of the legendary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya, who played a pivotal role in shaping modern engineering practices in the country.
The theme for National Engineers Day 2024 focuses on "Sustainable Engineering for a Greener Future," highlighting the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices in engineering to address global environmental challenges.
This day provides an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of engineers and encourages young minds to explore careers in engineering, ensuring continuous growth in innovation and technology.
On this National Engineer's Day 2024, renowned industry professionals shared insights on how engineering as a profession shaped the future of this country. They also talked about the complexity of sustainability in the technology domain and how the new age of engineering is contributing to addressing various environmental concerns.
Enbasekar D, Co-founder & CTO, MediBuddy
“Indian engineers are catalysing a global revolution in sustainable technology, not just as creators, but as connectors and collaborators. In healthcare, our strength lies in our ability to bridge diverse worlds - cutting-edge technology and grassroots healthcare needs, Western medical practices and traditional healing wisdom, high-tech solutions and low-resource settings.
India provides a unique ecosystem where solutions are not only cost-effective but also digitally sophisticated. At MediBuddy, our engineers work hand-in-hand with healthcare providers, patients, and communities to co-create technologies that are both sustainable and deeply human-centred. This has resulted in breakthroughs like AI-driven platforms that provide holistic, personalised health solutions—enhancing accessibility, improving patient outcomes, and democratising healthcare for millions.
Beyond healthcare, Indian engineers are revolutionising fields like manufacturing, energy, software, and infrastructure—building interconnected ecosystems that are crucial for national growth. They are driving advancements in smart city infrastructure, energy-efficient solutions, and scalable tech platforms, contributing to India’s vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable development.”
Deepak Visweswaraiah, VP, platform engineering and Site MD, Pegasystems
“Engineering has always been a catalyst for innovation, but today’s challenges demand a deeper alignment with sustainability. It’s inspiring to see the next generation of engineers embracing solutions that not only drive technological progress but also minimize resource use, mitigate environmental damage, and ensure long-term resilience.
Their work in developing renewable energy sources, sustainable materials, and accessible designs is shaping a future that benefits both society and the planet. This holistic approach, which involves interdisciplinary collaboration with policymakers, environmental scientists, and global partners, is critical in addressing the complexities of sustainability. The creativity of these young engineers is laying the foundation for a more equitable and sustainable world, with solutions that will endure for generations to come.”
Karthikeyan G., Senior Director – Engineering, Ascendion
“The engineering field is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the urgent need for sustainable solutions and the shift towards greener technologies. Today's engineers are at the forefront of developing innovative approaches that embrace circular economy principles, prioritize waste reduction, and harness cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to optimize resource utilization.
Indian engineers are making significant contributions to global sustainability efforts.
Their involvement spans a wide range of initiatives, from spearheading renewable energy projects, especially in solar power, to implementing blockchain solutions for sustainable agriculture and food security. Moreover, their active participation in international research collaborations focused on climate change mitigation underscores India's commitment to addressing global environmental challenges.
The Indian government's "Skill India" initiative plays a crucial role in nurturing young engineering talent, complemented by numerous NGOs offering sustainability-focused curricula. The country's vibrant startup ecosystem and incubators are also embracing cleantech initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation in sustainable engineering. Professional bodies have responded to this trend by offering specialized certifications, while multinational companies organize tech consortiums and training programs to provide exposure to global sustainability projects.
In Summary, the engineering sector is evolving to meet sustainability challenges, with Indian engineers playing a pivotal role in global efforts. This shift is supported by government initiatives, NGOs, startups, and corporations, all working together to create a more sustainable future through innovation and skill development in the engineering field.”
