Transforming 2025 Driven by AI, Machine Learning, and Robotics

As the 2024 year went by we saw major trends in technology which boomed in this sector. We have seen all over the world AI and Generative AI has made a strong foothold for itself. India is also one of them, where Generative AI has made a mark. LLM and machine learning as more and more organizations are joining the race to stay ahead. The year 2025 is around the corner, IT industry is looking forward to mitigating the challenges related to cost and operational efficiency.
Sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing are adopting generative AI, strengthening their customer support solutions. AI driven automation is also going to rule in the year 2025, as AI and Robotics is supporting supply chain management.
Some of the IT sector organization leaders voiced their opinion on how 2025 is going to be transformed with the adoption of the latest technologies at a grassroots level, and how it is going to boost innovation for the different businesses.
IT Industry Shared Insights on Transformational Technology in 2025
Prem Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Marut Drones stated, "The Indian drone industry is on an impressive growth trajectory, driven by innovation, supportive policies, and a committed ecosystem. To achieve our vision of becoming a global drone hub by 2030, we must address challenges like certification delays, subsystem reliability, and cost competitiveness. By investing in advanced technologies like AI, autonomous navigation, improved batteries, and fostering a skilled workforce through training and education, we can unlock groundbreaking advancements and expand drone applications across industries.
Small startups, the backbone of innovation, often struggle with the scale needed for substantial investments, especially when competing against China’s mass production and low-cost pricing. With continued support from government policies and proactive regulators, we remain optimistic that 2025 will be a transformative year for Indian drone manufacturers, driving growth and self-reliance."
Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, Gnani.ai said, “2024 marked a pivotal year for generative AI, elevating it into a transformative force that redefined industries, from customer service to creative innovations. The year witnessed an exhilarating surge in AI-driven innovations, unlocking unparalleled advancements in efficiency, personalization, and automation. As we look into 2025, the widespread adoption of Small Language Models (SLMs) and Speech-to-Speech Large Language Models (LLMs) is poised to revolutionize sectors like customer support, healthcare, BFSI, automotive, and telecom. These technologies promise to deliver exceptionally precise, low-latency solutions tailored to specialized linguistic demands, with SLMs providing unmatched accuracy for niche tasks and Speech-to-Speech LLMs enabling seamless, real-time multilingual communication. Additionally, Agentic AI, which autonomously adapts and learns, empowers businesses with proactive decision-making and operational intelligence. As these models advance, they are primed to reshape the landscape of Gen AI, fostering a new era of intuitive, efficient, and deeply personalized interactions across the globe.”
Puru Rastogi, Co-founder & CEO, Mowito shared, “With a focus on precision, adaptability, and innovation, AI and robotics technologies will set new benchmarks, enabling real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and smarter robots. By enhancing productivity, reducing manual labour, and fostering safer workplaces, AI-driven automation will propel scalable growth and industrial prosperity. As India’s industrial landscape evolves, AI and robotics will empower dynamic supply chains, equipping workers with groundbreaking tools and shaping a future-ready, competitive ecosystem. The future is clear—2025 will herald a new era of agility and innovation.”
Read More:
Transforming the Indian B2B Technology Landscape in 2025
Channel Plays a Critical Role for AI-driven Cybersecurity Solutions