STL unveils a new edge in data centre cabling for hyperscalers in US

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has announced the launch of what it describes as the world’s slimmest Intermittent Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable for data centre operators, hyperscalers and telecom service providers in the United States.

The Celesta IBR cable houses 864 fibres within a diameter of just 11.7 mm, designed for jetting in a 14 mm inner diameter duct. According to the company, the cable has demonstrated a record jetting performance of around 4,700 feet (1,500+ metres) in under 20 minutes. It also integrates STL’s bend-insensitive HD G.657.A2 200-micron fibre with industry-standard sheathing, aimed at improving installation performance.

Hyperscalers typically require ultra-high-capacity and scalable networks to support large-scale data flows between distributed datacentres and Cloud environments. With duct space often limited, cable solutions with higher fibre counts, reduced installation time and durability under varied conditions are in demand.

The Celesta IBR cable has been engineered to meet these requirements by combining dense fibre packing with a smaller cable diameter. It supports high-count mass fusion splicing and is suited for applications in datacentres, cabinet equipment connections and outside plant deployments.

The company stated that the 864F cable complies with ICEA 122-744 standards and GR 20, and can be installed in 14/18 mm micro subducts. It has also been tested on an IEC-compliant track configuration.

STL’s broader IBR cable portfolio spans from 12F to 6912F. Over the last five years, the company has delivered more than 10 million fibre kilometres to customers across Europe and the US. STL introduced IBR technology in India and operates 10 manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, said, “Our breakthrough Celesta IBR cable is a testament to STL’s commitment to advanced engineering and customer-centric innovation. By delivering industry-leading fibre density and bend performance in a remarkably slim design, we are empowering hyperscalers and datacentres to scale up efficiently and sustainably, laying the foundation for next-generation digital infrastructure.”

