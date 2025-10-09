As Windows 10 nears end-of-life, TeamViewer analysis shows urgent need for OS upgrades

With Microsoft support for Windows 10 ending this month, new data from TeamViewer highlights a pressing reality, a large portion of global systems remain unprepared for the transition. According to TeamViewer’s analysis of 250 million anonymised connections made between July and September 2025, over 40% of all connected endpoints still run Windows 10, leaving millions of devices exposed to security vulnerabilities once support ends.

The findings, drawn from both paid and free TeamViewer sessions, reflect a significant lag in enterprise and consumer readiness for migration to Windows 11 or other supported operating systems.

The security gap widens as Windows 10 sunsets

“With two in five endpoints losing security updates and patches in a matter of days, companies and individuals must act swiftly,” said Jan Bee, Chief Information Security Officer at TeamViewer. “Upgrading to a supported OS is one of the most effective ways to protect against modern cybersecurity threats.”

Industry experts warn that unsupported systems not only face higher breach risks but can also disrupt enterprise IT operations and compliance. The data suggests that even large organisations are struggling to plan and execute mass OS transitions efficiently.

TeamViewer DEX: a structured approach to migration

Recognising these challenges, TeamViewer has introduced its Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solution to simplify and structure the migration process. The platform’s Windows 11 Readiness Pack provides real-time visibility into device compatibility, helping IT teams evaluate their entire fleet for upgrade readiness.

The tool automatically checks system parameters such as:

Processor generation

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) configuration

Secure Boot status

This level of visibility enables IT teams to identify which devices are ready for migration, which require remediation, and which may need replacement, allowing them to prioritise upgrades efficiently.

Once the upgrade is complete, DEX validates the configuration to ensure compliance and stability. By integrating pre- and post-upgrade checks, it offers a structured, scalable, and resource-efficient path for companies managing thousands of endpoints.

Making migration manageable

“Our solution gives IT teams the clarity they need, which devices are ready, where the issues are, and confidence that everything is compliant post-upgrade,” said Adrian Todd, Vice President, Product Management at TeamViewer.

This capability helps organisations mitigate the cost and complexity of migration while maintaining security posture across distributed environments. The DEX platform not only streamlines the technical process but also helps IT leaders maintain productivity during large-scale transitions.

Beyond migration: enabling digital resilience

The Windows 10 phase-out is a wake-up call for organisations relying on legacy systems. As hybrid work and endpoint diversity expand, Digital Employee Experience management is becoming integral to long-term IT resilience.

TeamViewer’s DEX framework aligns with this shift, helping enterprises maintain visibility, automate routine IT tasks, and secure user endpoints across geographies. For CIOs and CISOs, such platforms represent a way to turn forced upgrades into opportunities for deeper standardisation and cybersecurity strengthening.

The way forward

With Windows 10 support set to expire, the data paints a clear picture: many enterprises remain vulnerable due to delayed action. Structured migration planning, backed by automated validation and monitoring tools, will be essential in the months ahead.

As Jan Bee aptly noted, “Upgrading to a supported OS isn’t just maintenance, it’s a strategic move to safeguard your company’s IT landscape.”

