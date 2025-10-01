Quick Snapshot

Company Name: One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd

Founded: 2012

Headquarters: Delhi, India

Employees: 24

Website: www.onecubesolutions.com

Industry Association: PCAIT / ADCTA

About the Company

One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd is delivering IT solutions from global brands such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Cisco, and more to customers across PAN India.

Corpkart.com, established by One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd, stands as an Indian e-commerce platform catering to the IT hardware and software needs of corporate and institutional customers. As a veteran in the online IT procurement space, they offer a wide range of hardware, software, and integrated IT solutions tailored to meet enterprise requirements in various domains, including office automation, mobility, security, cloud, data centre, and collaboration.

Leadership Team

Vishal Sopory - Founder & Mentor

Gurjeet Singh Kohli – CEO

Sonu Kesharvani – Chief Technology Officer

Core Services

Category Offerings IT Services Supply & Installation of Computers, Network, Peripherals & UPS

Industries Served

Finance

Manufacturing

Retail

Notable Projects/ Clients

Haldiram

Mankind

Devyani

JBM

Strategic Partnerships

Dell

Lenovo

HP

Key Differentiators

One Cube Solutions has an inventory-led model that helps in the speedy delivery of fast-moving technical specifications.

Awards & Recognition

Business Excellence Award 2024 & 2025

Lenovo Highest Sales Growth Award in the Commercial Sector 2025

