Partner Pulse: One Cube Solutions | System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)

In this segment of Partner Pulse, read about One Cube Solutions, founded in 2012 by Vishal Sopory, and led by CEO Gurjeet Kohli, an IT channel partner and SI based in Delhi. The company specialises in IT procurement services in India.

Bharti Trehan
Partner Pulse: One Cube Solutions | System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)

Quick Snapshot

  • Company Name: One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd

  • Founded: 2012

  • Headquarters: Delhi, India

  • Employees: 24

  • Website: www.onecubesolutions.com

  • Industry Association: PCAIT / ADCTA

About the Company

One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd is delivering IT solutions from global brands such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Cisco, and more to customers across PAN India.

Corpkart.com, established by One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd, stands as an Indian e-commerce platform catering to the IT hardware and software needs of corporate and institutional customers. As a veteran in the online IT procurement space, they offer a wide range of hardware, software, and integrated IT solutions tailored to meet enterprise requirements in various domains, including office automation, mobility, security, cloud, data centre, and collaboration.

Leadership Team

  • Vishal Sopory - Founder & Mentor

  • Gurjeet Singh Kohli – CEO

  • Sonu Kesharvani – Chief Technology Officer

Core Services

Category

Offerings

IT Services

Supply & Installation of Computers, Network, Peripherals & UPS 

Industries Served

  • Finance

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

Notable Projects/ Clients

  • Haldiram

  • Mankind

  • Devyani

  • JBM

Strategic Partnerships

  • Dell

  • Lenovo

  • HP

Key Differentiators

One Cube Solutions has an inventory-led model that helps in the speedy delivery of fast-moving technical specifications.

Awards & Recognition

  • Business Excellence Award 2024 & 2025

  • Lenovo Highest Sales Growth Award in the Commercial Sector 2025 

