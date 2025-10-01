Quick Snapshot
Company Name: One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Delhi, India
Employees: 24
Website: www.onecubesolutions.com
Industry Association: PCAIT / ADCTA
About the Company
One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd is delivering IT solutions from global brands such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Cisco, and more to customers across PAN India.
Corpkart.com, established by One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd, stands as an Indian e-commerce platform catering to the IT hardware and software needs of corporate and institutional customers. As a veteran in the online IT procurement space, they offer a wide range of hardware, software, and integrated IT solutions tailored to meet enterprise requirements in various domains, including office automation, mobility, security, cloud, data centre, and collaboration.
Leadership Team
Vishal Sopory - Founder & Mentor
Gurjeet Singh Kohli – CEO
Sonu Kesharvani – Chief Technology Officer
Core Services
Category
Offerings
IT Services
Supply & Installation of Computers, Network, Peripherals & UPS
Industries Served
Finance
Manufacturing
Retail
Notable Projects/ Clients
Haldiram
Mankind
Devyani
JBM
Strategic Partnerships
Dell
Lenovo
HP
Key Differentiators
One Cube Solutions has an inventory-led model that helps in the speedy delivery of fast-moving technical specifications.
Awards & Recognition
Business Excellence Award 2024 & 2025
Lenovo Highest Sales Growth Award in the Commercial Sector 2025
