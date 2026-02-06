Gartner’s top cybersecurity trends for 2026: AI, quantum and regulation

Gartner has outlined the six most influential cybersecurity trends for 2026, warning that the convergence of artificial intelligence, geopolitical instability, regulatory pressure and an expanding threat surface is redefining how organisations manage cyber risk.

Advertisment

According to Gartner, cybersecurity leaders are operating in an environment of continuous disruption, where traditional controls and governance models are struggling to keep pace. The research highlights the need for stronger resilience, clearer accountability and more adaptive security strategies.

AI, regulation and resilience drive security priorities

A key theme for 2026 is the rapid rise of agentic AI. As AI agents are increasingly deployed through no-code, low-code and developer platforms, organisations face new risks linked to unmanaged automation, insecure code and regulatory non-compliance. Gartner stresses that visibility and governance of both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI agents will be essential.

Regulatory volatility is also reshaping cybersecurity strategy. Shifting geopolitical conditions and stricter enforcement are pushing cyber risk firmly into the boardroom. Gartner notes that organisations must strengthen collaboration between security, legal and business teams, align controls with recognised frameworks and address data sovereignty concerns to remain compliant.

Advertisment

Preparing for quantum, identity and SOC disruption

Another critical trend is the move from theory to action on post-quantum cryptography. With quantum computing expected to break today’s encryption methods by the end of the decade, Gartner advises organisations to prioritise cryptographic agility now to protect long-life sensitive data from “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.

Identity and access management is also evolving as AI agents become machine users. Traditional IAM models are not designed for autonomous identities, increasing the risk of access-related incidents unless policies, automation and governance are updated.

Security operations centres are undergoing disruption as AI-driven tools are adopted to reduce costs and improve alert handling. While automation can enhance efficiency, Gartner cautions that organisations must invest in skills, human oversight and clear operating models to avoid destabilising security operations.

Advertisment

Rethinking security awareness in the GenAI era

Gartner also found that conventional security awareness programmes are failing in the age of generative AI. More than half of employees surveyed admitted using personal GenAI tools for work, with a significant number entering sensitive data into unapproved platforms. The firm recommends shifting towards adaptive, behaviour-based training that directly addresses AI-related risks.

Overall, Gartner’s 2026 outlook signals a decisive shift: cybersecurity strategies must evolve beyond reactive defence, embedding governance, resilience and human oversight at the core of digital transformation.

Read More:

Cisco 360 Partner Program and Cloud-AI enterprise transformation

How Hitachi Vantara is powering India’s partner-led data infrastructure

Advertisment

Union Budget 2026 decoded: expectations vs outcomes for India’s tech sector