Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 10. For many Indian enterprises, this is not just the end of an operating system; it highlights the need for a total renewal of IT infrastructure and lifecycle management.

Windows 10 end of life - A major update for users

As Microsoft notes, “On October 14, 2025, support for Windows 10 will end. While Windows 10 devices will continue to operate, they will no longer receive regular security or feature updates. To stay protected, customers should first check to see if their Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11. If the PC isn’t eligible or if they need more time while they plan their transition, customers can enrol in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for continued protection for a limited time.”

For most Indian organisations, especially small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), this is not just a software update; it’s a wake-up call to modernise, secure, and future-proof their digital backbone.

Understanding the enterprise impact

The end of support means no more security patches, bug fixes, or technical assistance for Windows 10. In enterprise settings, this reveals T systems to possible exposures and compliance risks. For sectors like banking, manufacturing, and healthcare, where data protection is critical, continuing on Windows 10 could pose real business threats.

Furthermore, legacy hardware that doesn’t meet Windows 11 requirements imposes a new challenge. Many organisations in India still run on older systems due to cost constraints. The ESU programme offers temporary relief, but it’s only a short-term bridge, not a long-term solution.

A new era of AI-powered Windows 11

The shift to Windows 11 is not merely about interface upgrades. It’s about adopting a platform built for AI integration, security by design, and hybrid work environments.

As Rohit Midha, Executive Director – Enterprise Business, Lenovo India, puts it:

“Over the past few quarters, Lenovo has been working closely with customers to ensure a smooth and secure transition, supporting upgrades to Windows 11 and guiding hardware refreshes where needed. We believe this Windows 11 refresh cycle, combined with the rise of premium AI PCs, will continue to drive strong demand. Windows 11 is the most secure version of Windows ever built and is the platform for AI. Lenovo India is well-positioned to capture this opportunity with our broad portfolio of AI-powered devices and robust supply chain readiness. At the same time, for budget-conscious and first-time users, we’re expanding our Lenovo Certified Refurbished program and helping manage IT lifecycles through our brand-agnostic Asset Recovery Services.”

This shift phase is also about balancing modernisation with affordability, something Indian IT leaders should particularly take care of. Lenovo’s approach of offering certified refurbished options and asset recovery provides an option for the cost-conscious mindset of Indian enterprises.

Planning the transition

For CIOs and IT heads, the key priorities over the next 12 months should include:

Assessing device readiness: Identify which systems are compatible with Windows 11 and which require replacement.

Evaluating security risk: Analyse which business units or endpoints are most exposed due to legacy software.

Budgeting for hardware refresh: Modern AI PCs offer better performance, security, and energy efficiency, making the ROI case stronger.

Exploring ESU for critical systems: Where an immediate upgrade isn’t feasible, Microsoft’s ESU can provide short-term cover.

Employee training: Ensure teams are ready for the new UI, productivity features, and AI tools integrated within Windows 11.

The Indian enterprise perspective

In India, over 70% of business PCs still run Windows 10 or older versions, according to industry estimates. For many MSMEs, upgrading concerns both financial and operational planning. However, with a rise in cybersecurity threats and govt stringing compliance norms (such as CERT-In’s directives), delaying the migration could be more costly in the long run.

Additionally, hybrid and remote work models have made endpoint security and device management an issue among enterprise workflows. With Windows 11’s AI-driven threat detection and tighter integration with Microsoft 365, Indian enterprises might gain both security and productivity advantages.

What lies ahead

The end of Windows 10 support is not an end; it’s an opportunity. It makes enterprises rethink their digital ecosystems, aligning with the AI-first future that Microsoft envisions.

For Indian organisations, especially those that are working on a small scale, strategic partnerships with OEMs like Lenovo and adopting lifecycle management practices can ensure a smooth transition without business disruption.

Conclusion

The next 12 months will define how India’s digital enterprises evolve. The move from Windows 10 to 11 is not about keeping up with technology; it’s about staying safe, agile, and ready for the AI-powered decade ahead. As Lenovo and Microsoft align their efforts, Indian businesses have a clear path forward: plan smart, upgrade timely, and invest in the future.

