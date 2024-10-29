Konica Minolta to Showcase Label Printing Solutions at Label Expo 2024

Konica Minolta India, a provider of digital printing technology, will present its latest label printing innovations at Label Expo 2024. This year’s exhibition will feature the AccurioLabel Series, designed to address industry needs for customization, speed, and sustainability in packaging.

Key Highlights: AccurioLabel 400 and Digital Solutions

The AccurioLabel 400 will be a central focus of Konica Minolta's display. This advanced digital label press includes CMYK and white toner capabilities, print speeds reaching 39.9 meters per minute, and compatibility with conventional print workflows. In addition, Konica Minolta will showcase automated digital die-cutting and workflow solutions to demonstrate the operational ease and versatility of hybrid printing systems.

Commenting on the exhibition, Katsuhisa Asari, MD at Konica Minolta Business Solution India, said, “At Label Expo 2024, we gear up to present our innovative label printing technologies that are productivity partners as well as disruption insulators. Our solutions enable businesses to produce high-quality labels efficiently while adapting to the fast-paced nature of consumer preferences. Our products sit at the nexus of sustainable and cutting-edge digital transformation, allowing for personalized label production that meets diverse market demands.”

Konica Minolta is aiming to meet the dynamic needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and industrial clients with its different solutions. They are reportedly designed to efficiently manage both short-run productions and high-volume jobs.

A highlight of the expo is the AccurioLabel 400, which is engineered for print quality and to enhance colour accuracy. Its white toner option unlocks new opportunities for luxury packaging, which might enhance the depth and visual appeal of labels. Complementing this, the AccurioLabel 230 provides enhanced job flexibility, optimized for a diverse range of substrates, including synthetic films and textured papers.

Both models are powered by AccurioPro Flux software, a workflow solution that streamlines operations by automating repetitive tasks, thereby reducing production time and ensuring consistent print quality. Konica Minolta’s participation at Label Expo reflects its commitment to sustainability. The company has implemented initiatives such as toner recycling programs, energy-efficient technologies, and partnerships promoting eco-friendly practices in print production. In addition to green printing practices, the AccurioLabel systems enable converters to reduce material waste through precise ink and media usage.

While flexo printing continues to dominate large-scale production, the growing demand for variable data printing (VDP) has driven the adoption of hybrid printing solutions. Konica Minolta’s digital presses integrate with conventional systems, enabling printers to manage a range of projects from mass-market jobs to highly personalized labels.

Konica Minolta’s participation in LabelExpo 2024 aims to showcase how it continues to shape the future of label printing, offering customers solutions that combine high performance, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

