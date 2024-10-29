Cisco Unveils 360 Partner Program to Meet Customer Needs

Cisco announced the launch of its new Cisco 360 Partner Program, marking the most significant change to its partner program in nearly 30 years. This program aims to enhance the value Cisco partners bring to customers by addressing modern infrastructure needs, enabling AI workloads across environments, and strengthening organizational security, resilience, and performance. Developed in collaboration with partners and customers, Cisco will implement a 15-month transition period, with the program officially launching in February 2026.

The Cisco 360 Partner Program represents a shift in Cisco’s approach to partner collaboration, focusing on creating value beyond individual transactions. The new program will measure partner success by how effectively they address customer needs and leverage the Cisco partner ecosystem for growth. Additionally, the program will offer an improved partner experience with streamlined processes and enhanced tools for planning and performance tracking.

Cisco has committed $80 million to new partner initiatives aimed at skill enhancement and market competitiveness. This includes $60 million in benefits for qualified partners, such as access to Cisco U. subscriptions for skills training and certification. The remaining $20 million will support quarterly training events covering AI, security, and networking, including self-paced learning, hands-on labs, and continuing education credits for all partners.

Cisco 360 Partner Program Introduces New Frameworks and Specializations

The Cisco 360 Partner Program will bring several key updates to support partners in delivering value to customers, enhancing market recognition, and developing specialized expertise in emerging technologies.

The program introduces a streamlined framework to recognize diverse ways partners provide value to customers. It will measure partner contributions within specific portfolios or across multiple portfolios, rewarding partners for supporting lifecycle services, investing in skills, expanding their customer base, and engaging in the customer journey and partner ecosystem. Qualified partners will have access to various benefits, including Cisco Partner Incentives and other non-financial advantages.

To simplify and clarify partner designations, Cisco will introduce two classifications: Cisco Partner and Cisco Preferred Partner. Partners can earn these designations within individual portfolios, such as Security or Networking, allowing them to market themselves as a Cisco Preferred Security Partner or Cisco Preferred Networking Partner.

Cisco will continue to support partner differentiation through expertise in specific portfolios, evolving from traditional Architecture Specializations to Solution-Based and next-generation specializations. Preferred Partners will have access to these advanced specialization opportunities. Cisco’s new AI-Ready Infrastructure Solution Specialization, the first of its kind, is designed to equip partners with expertise in AI infrastructure, security, and observability to assist customers on their AI journey.

The full transition to the Cisco 360 Partner Program will be completed by February 2026, with a gradual rollout to ensure partners and distributors stay informed and supported. Existing partner levels, roles, and lifecycle practice investments will be recognized throughout the transition, ensuring the continuity and protection of current partner investments.

