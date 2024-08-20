How’s the business performing in the last year?

Advertisment

Last year was a remarkable period of multifaceted growth for us, marked by significant milestones. Our year-over-year revenue doubled for the second consecutive year, driven by the increasing demand for managed cybersecurity services across various business sectors. This growth was accompanied by a substantial increase in our team size, with over 200 employees now on board, prompting our move to a new, modern Head Office in Mumbai which is designed to support our expanding workforce, fostering an environment of productivity and innovation.



We also expanded our global footprint with the grand opening of our state-of-the-art Cyber Defense Centre (CDC), extending our reach into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the US. In the past year, we successfully onboarded 70 new enterprise clients, further solidifying our presence in these regions.



Our efforts and achievements have not gone unnoticed. Eventus Security was honored as the Publisher's Choice Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) in the Global InfoSec Awards 2024. Additionally, we received three prestigious awards at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2024.



By consistently delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions, Eventus has firmly established itself as a leader in the managed security services industry.

What main challenges you are facing in the cybersecurity domain and What strategies do you suggest to overcome the challenges?

The cybersecurity landscape today is more complex and challenging than ever before. We are confronted with a range of challenges, including rapidly evolving threat vectors, a significant shortage of skilled professionals, and the increasing complexity brought on by the integration of emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing.



Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, leveraging advanced techniques. This underscores the necessity for organizations to maintain a proactive stance. To address this, we advocate for a multi-layered cybersecurity strategy. This includes the implementation of advanced threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, and proactive incident response mechanisms. By staying vigilant and responsive, organizations can better anticipate and counteract potential threats before they cause significant damage.



The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is another critical challenge. The demand for talent in this field far exceeds the supply, making it difficult for organizations to establish and sustain strong security teams. To address this gap, we recommend investing in automation and AI-driven analytics, which can significantly enhance threat detection and response, enabling organizations to achieve more with limited resources. Partnering with trusted managed security service providers (MSSPs) like Eventus Security can provide access to specialized expertise and resources that may not be available internally.



Emerging technologies, while offering tremendous benefits, also introduce new vulnerabilities. The integration of AI, IoT, and cloud computing into business operations has expanded the attack surface, creating more entry points for cyber threats.



Overcoming the challenges in the cybersecurity domain requires a proactive and comprehensive approach. Organizations should prioritize ongoing education and training for their employees. By leveraging advanced technologies, investing in talent and training, and fostering a culture of security awareness, organizations can stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape and safeguard their operations.

Advertisment

What are the new emerging technologies in the cybersecurity domain?

Several emerging technologies are reshaping the cybersecurity domain. AI and machine learning are leading the charge, driving more sophisticated threat detection, predictive analytics, and automated incident response, significantly boosting our ability to address threats quickly. Advanced threat intelligence platforms are gaining traction, collecting and analyzing threat data from diverse sources to help organizations stay ahead of emerging threats by delivering actionable insights.



As organizations increasingly migrate to the cloud, the adoption of cloud-native security solutions is on the rise. These solutions are specifically designed to secure cloud environments, offering real-time monitoring, automated compliance checks, and scalable security controls.



Zero Trust Architecture is also becoming increasingly vital, with a growing emphasis on continuously authenticating and authorizing every user and device, regardless of their location inside or outside the network. Blockchain technology is being recognized for its potential to ensure data integrity and secure transactions. The advent of quantum computing is poised to transform encryption, making the development of quantum-resistant algorithms a crucial priority for the industry. Collectively, these technologies are contributing to a more resilient cybersecurity landscape.

Advertisment

Read More:

Cybersecurity Solutions are Booming, Major Vineet Kumar, CyberPeace