System Integrators (SIs) in India are navigating a rapidly evolving technology landscape shaped by cloud adoption, AI transformation, cybersecurity needs, and increasing demand for data-driven outcomes. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, global technology providers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Snowflake are strengthening their partner strategies to help SIs address integration challenges, scale innovation, and deliver measurable business value. Their focus on co-creation, enablement, and industry-specific solutions is enabling Indian SIs to evolve into strategic advisors and solution builders.

HPE: Equipping SIs for Edge-to-Cloud Transformation and AI Integration

“As we move through FY’25, customers are gravitating toward System Integrators (SIs) who can offer a holistic approach—one that modernises their environments, strengthens cyber resilience, and accelerates AI-led transformation. At HPE, we’re uniquely positioned to help SIs meet this demand with a powerful edge-to-cloud portfolio, deep technical expertise, and the capacity to co-create tailored programs that deliver real outcomes.

From Zerto’s industry-leading capabilities in cyber resilience to the breadth of HPE GreenLake, Private Cloud AI, Gen12 servers, and Alletra MP, our offerings fit seamlessly into what customers need today. Our collaboration with NVIDIA on the AI Channel Strategy further equips SIs across the AI lifecycle, while solutions like HPE Private Cloud AI open unmatched avenues for value creation and differentiation.

With over 1,450 partners joining Partner Ready Vantage in Q1 alone, it’s clear that high-performing SIs see the potential to align with HPE’s innovation engine. At the start of FY’25, we also created a unified partner interface by integrating the HPE Aruba Networking Channel team into the WW Channel & Partner Ecosystem organisation—this team already contributed more than 85% of HPE’s Networking revenue in Q1 globally.

Together, we’re not just responding to market needs—we’re shaping what’s next. We invite our SIs to take full advantage of this momentum and lead the way in building a smarter, faster, and more sustainable future.”

— Amer Warsi, Director, Channels and Partner Ecosystem, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), India

Snowflake: Building a Scalable, Data-Driven SI Ecosystem

“Our robust partner ecosystem comprising system integrators, cloud providers, advisory firms, ISVs, and resellers is a critical growth engine directly contributing to our customers’ business outcomes. We continue to strengthen our Snowflake Partner Network programs to align the ecosystem’s efforts with our core business objectives: driving platform adoption with new customers, helping our existing customers extract maximum value from their investments in Snowflake, and building industry-specific solutions.

With continuous enablement and co-innovation, we empower our partners to deliver tangible value to our joint customers while ensuring they are equipped to address evolving customer needs such as AI adoption, extracting insights from disparate sources, data sharing, and regulatory compliance. Our Global System Integrators, like LTI Mindtree and TCS, consulting partners like Deloitte, EY and Accenture, as well as Regional System Integrators, like Quantiphi, Lumiq, Hoonartek, Kasmo, Locuz, Nihilent, Rapyder, and BluePi, have all helped major enterprises adopt Snowflake. These partners help accelerate data-driven transformation for enterprises, unlocking faster time to value and scaling customer success.

We’re fostering this evolution by encouraging partners to develop deep platform expertise, co-build applications that solve business problems for specific industries, and develop into trusted advisors for customers on data-driven transformation and AI adoption.

SPN Learn, our new partner learning platform, equips partners with essential tools and training, including foundational courses and advanced professional services modules. Snowflake University offers 75+ free training modules, hands-on labs, and assessments to help partners deepen their expertise and drive impact. Additionally, solution engineers and industry experts work hand in hand with partners to build domain-specific assets and solutions. Our shared goal is to build the most impactful data and AI innovation ecosystem. In 2025 and beyond, success will be defined by the ability to create measurable business impact, industry differentiation, and long-term customer value.”

— Dhiraj Narang, Director and Head of Partnerships – India, Snowflake

Conclusion Remarks



System integrators in India are under pressure to evolve from hardware deployers to digital transformation partners—capable of driving AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and data-led innovation. HPE and Snowflake are responding by offering platforms, tools, and enablement programs that directly align with these needs.

From edge-to-cloud solutions and AI co-innovation to industry-specific data platforms and training initiatives, these global technology providers are positioning Indian SIs for success in a hypercompetitive, transformation-driven market. As the landscape continues to shift, partnerships that deliver measurable outcomes and domain-specific value will define the next phase of system integration in India.

