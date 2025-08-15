Citrus Solutions Strengthens North India Presence With Medley India Infosolution

In today’s fast-moving IT landscape where cloud computing and remote access are becoming the norm Thin Clients offer an ideal solution. They reduce costs, minimise energy usage, and simplify device management, all while supporting secure access to cloud-based systems and remote desktops. Their efficiency and reliability make them a smart choice for modern businesses looking to streamline operations without compromising performance. The Indian Thin Client market was about USD 34.3 million in 2024, and it’s growing at around 7.3% every year till 2031. That’s actually faster than most Asia-Pacific regions, so the momentum here is really strong.

Citrus Solutions, a pioneer in the thin client manufacturing sector, has announced the appointment of Medley India Infosolution as the official distributor for North India. This strategic affiliation is set to bring the Citrus eco-friendly, reliable and flexible range of computing devices to a wider market across India. Manoj Nair, CEO, Citrus Solutions, speaks on the company’s expansion plans in North India.

Beyond this partnership, what are the key strategic initiatives Citrus Solutions is undertaking to capitalise on the growing demand for cloud computing and remote access solutions in the Indian market?

As part of our long-term vision, we have expanded our product portfolio, aligning with the growth of domestic cloud infrastructure. This isn’t just about adding new products; it’s about anticipating where the market is heading and ensuring we are ready to lead that change. We have invested heavily in upskilling our workforce, empowering them with the expertise required to meet emerging demands. We have ensured that all our computing systems are integrated with all major cloud partners and comply with industry-specific as well as other necessary requirements/standards.

In parallel, we are building a robust nationwide distribution and support network, ensuring that we actively participate in shaping the future of India’s cloud-enabled or remote-access devices market.

How does the expansion into North India through Medley India Infosolution align with Citrus Solutions' overall long-term business goals and financial projections for the next 3-5 years?

Over the past few years, our focus has been primarily on West and South India, where we have worked to consistently meet strong and growing demand. While these regions remain our core markets, our long-term strategy has always been to establish a stronger presence pan-India, for which we want to establish our regional presence in the North and East India markets as well. We have been looking for a partner in the North with deep industry expertise and a proven track record, and Medley, with over three decades of experience in the Thin Client industry, was the perfect fit. This collaboration positions us to tap into an additional USD 2–4 million in potential revenue from the northern market. As for Eastern India, we are currently identifying a select group of trusted partners who can join us in driving our next phase of growth in the region.

What specific market trends and competitive landscape analysis led Citrus Solutions to prioritise expansion in North India at this particular time?

North Indian cities like Delhi NCR, Noida and Gurgaon are becoming major hubs for government digitisation, enterprise growth and IT infrastructure. That’s also driving demand for cloud-based applications in sectors like automotive, food retail, and BFSI. With Medley as our partner in the North, we’re in a great position to respond quickly, with local deployment and strong on-ground support, right when the demand peaks.

How will this new distribution model impact Citrus Solutions' go-to-market strategy and sales channels across other regions of India?

At Citrus, we’re transitioning from a centralised, direct-sales approach to a region-focused channel distribution model, starting with North India. This shift allows us to work more closely with local partners who understand their markets best. While Thin Clients are a key part of our portfolio, we also offer Mini PCs, Industrial PCs, and Rugged PCs, and the same regional approach will help us take these products deeper into the market. In other regions, we plan to partner with players whose strengths and market reach complement our own. Ultimately, our goal is to build a lean, scalable network that can grow into a hub-and-spoke model, further strengthening & expanding our reach in the Middle East & African region.

With the increasing adoption of cloud-based systems, how is Citrus Solutions differentiating its Thin Client products from competitors and alternative solutions in the market?

We’ve been one of the pioneers in the Thin Client industry in India, sustaining our position for over 20 years and working as a Microsoft LOEM partner throughout. One of the challenges we face in the market is counterfeit licensing, and as a named Microsoft account in India, we only sell genuine licences. We will be partnering with Microsoft to tackle this issue and will soon run a campaign to create more awareness.

While product features and pricing can be similar across the market, licensing rules are the same for everyone, and we make sure we follow them. We also stand out in our service, especially with our Swap Advanced Replacement warranty, where we replace a faulty device immediately, even before the original is returned.

Could you elaborate on the "eco-friendly" and cost-saving aspects of Citrus Solutions' products and how these benefits are being communicated to the target business audience in North India?

Well, one of the key strengths of our Citrus Mini PCs is their eco-efficiency. Because they’re built with fewer hardware components, they naturally consume less energy, and that makes them much easier to cool compared to bulky traditional PCs, thereby leveraging our efforts to cut down on the paramount surge in carbon footprints.

And in terms of disseminating these features with the help of Medley, our in-house marketing team supports them with customised collaterals which they can share with their clients and close network, which enables them to clearly communicate these benefits and create stronger connections in the market. Alongside, we’re also in talks to collaborate on future IT expos and dealer meets, which will allow us to leverage their market exposure and engage directly with key customers in the region.

What are the expansion plans of your organisation?

As part of our expansion, we’re introducing high-performance mini gaming PCs with advanced graphics to meet the rising demand for immersive gaming experiences. Alongside this, we’re launching Mini PCs designed to support AI applications and machine learning, tapping into fast-growing segments in both business and research. These additions allow us to broaden our portfolio while positioning Citrus to address not just current needs but also the emerging demands of the future.

