GTM strategy is to expand base in India, Ashish Johri, Teleperformance

How digital transformation is driving enhanced CX through AI, automation, and human-tech synergy?

Customer Experience is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the combination of technology and human expertise. At Teleperformance, we are not just observing this shift; we are actively shaping it. We believe that technology, particularly AI, has the potential to redefine customer interactions and service delivery.

For instance, AI-powered virtual assistants can handle routine queries like updating account information or checking order status around the clock. This allows our skilled human agents to focus on more complex tasks, such as providing tailored solutions, managing intricate issues, and building strong customer relationships that foster loyalty.

Our approach extends beyond basic automation. We empower our workforce with cutting-edge AI tools like TP Interact for interaction analytics, TP Digital Floorwalker for real-time agent support, and StoryfAI for multilingual translation. Hosted on our robust cloud infrastructure, these tools enable seamless collaboration and resource access for our remote teams, including those in India's rich talent pool, allowing us to deliver exceptional customer experiences from anywhere. Our commitment lies in seamlessly integrating AI's efficiency with the empathy and understanding that human interaction uniquely offers.

Comment about your journey to becoming a renowned partner for global operations in India, in digital integrated business services.

Teleperformance recognized India's immense potential as a global hub for digital innovation very early on, and that foresight has been instrumental in our journey. Since its inception in India, the company has evolved from a pure-play contact center operator to a strategic partner for businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of digital transformation. Our focus on India stems from the nation's exceptional talent pool, robust technological infrastructure, and thriving ecosystem of innovation.

Today, India is not just a key delivery location for us, but a global Center of Excellence for Digital CX, Back-Office Services and Digital Transformation. Particularly in areas like AI, automation, and analytics, the Indian workforce has proved to be the boon. We have invested heavily in building world-class facilities, nurturing local talent, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. We aim to continue empowering businesses globally to achieve their digital transformation goals while supporting India's growth journey.

How digital initiatives yield higher customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and employee productivity?

In today's digital age, businesses need more than just technology – they need a human touch to truly connect with their customers. At Teleperformance, we call this a ‘High-Tech, High-Touch’ approach, and it is at the heart of everything we do. As a global leader in outsourced digital business services, we empower top brands to navigate the complexities of digital transformation while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Teleperformance goes beyond simple automation, harnessing AI to achieve profound customer understanding and anticipate needs. Our solutions leverage real-time interaction analysis to proactively identify potential issues and deploy AI-powered translation to dissolve language barriers, ensuring seamless global communication.

Our AI-powered solutions go beyond basic chatbots, offering personalized support, proactive intervention, and data-driven insights that drive business growth. We are not replacing human connection – we are amplifying it with technology that empowers our agents to deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint.

How Teleperformance is empowering employees with digital skills training and AI-assisted task management?

At Teleperformance, we recognize that our people are our greatest asset, especially in the age of digital transformation. We empower our employees, particularly in key hubs like India, our digital Center of Excellence where over 50% of our digital experts are present, with the skills and resources to thrive in a tech-driven world. This includes comprehensive training programs focused on AI, RPA, and advanced analytics, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry advancements.

We foster a culture of continuous learning and development, providing our employees with the tools and knowledge to navigate the evolving technology landscape. This commitment extends beyond technical expertise to encompass well-being initiatives that support their holistic growth.

By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology like AI-assisted task management and predictive analytics with robust learning programs and a supportive work environment, we attract and retain top talent. This creates a virtuous cycle where empowered employees drive innovation, elevate customer experiences, and ultimately fuel Teleperformance's continued success in the ever-evolving tech industry.

What is the go-to-market (GTM) strategy of Teleperformance in India? How are you connecting with the SMBs, and Startups in India?

Teleperformance's go-to-market strategy in India focuses on both expanding existing client relationships and establishing ourselves as the go-to partner for companies big and small and also startups navigating the digital landscape across industries be it BFS, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, or the new age app-based companies.

We are building upon our strong foundation serving large enterprises to offer a wider range of services, across multiple sectors. This includes specialized solutions tailored to specific industries and an expanded portfolio of AI-powered customer experience, RPA, and analytics services.

Simultaneously, we are embracing a digital-first approach to meet the unique needs of SMBs and startups. This means providing flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions like cloud-based contact centers, intelligent automation tools, and data-driven insights. We are also actively building a partner ecosystem by collaborating with key players in the Indian tech landscape, including incubators, accelerators, and industry associations, to connect with and support them.

Comment on your commitment to ongoing digital innovation and industry leadership across diverse sectors.

As a pioneer in digital innovation and industry, Teleperformance is a global digital business services provider. By investing in technology and local communities, Teleperformance empowers its employees to thrive in digital-first roles supporting global clients as ‘Customer Experts’ - dedicated to delighting customers and delivering outstanding CX by combining the unique standards of process excellence with empathetic, high-touch support, augmented by cutting-edge technology and a competitive advantage for the clients.

Our forward-thinking approach allows us to tap into a global talent pool, enabling us to hire, train, and manage remote teams seamlessly. The benefits are threefold: our clients enjoy enhanced customer satisfaction through reliable, high-quality service; our operations gain unparalleled efficiency and scalability; and our employees thrive in a digitally empowered environment that fosters productivity and growth.

Beyond the Teleperformance Cloud Campus, we have developed a suite of proprietary technology tools, including TP Interact, GEN AI, TP Configuration, and TP Recommender, to further enhance and digitize our solutions. These innovations work in concert to create a seamless, superior experience for our clients and their customers.

