Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has been the silent backbone of Indian manufacturing and services for decades. From automating ledgers to streamlining entire supply chains, ERP has grown beyond a back-office tool into a driver of efficiency and competitiveness. Yet, for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), global ERP platforms often feel out of reach, complex, costly and detached from India’s unique financial practices.

This is where home-grown players like Eazy Business Solutions step in. Founded by Kunal Singhal, MD, the company has carved a space with its Tally-integrated ERP, Cloud-first approach and AI-driven tools. In a candid conversation, Singhal shared his journey from being a Chartered Accountant to a tech entrepreneur, his vision for Indian ERP, and the challenges and opportunities ahead.

A CA redefining ERP’s role in Indian businesses

Asked what inspired him to move from accountancy into ERP, Singhal recalled his roots.

“For two reasons, one, I was a techie who was forced to do CA. And second, I grew up in Gharwadi, surrounded by factories. While auditing companies, I saw the same pain points, accounts on Tally, but chaos on the shop floor and in inventory. That was the gap we decided to solve,” he said.

Back in 2007, when Tally integration was still an alien concept, Eazy Business Solutions built its ERP around it. Singhal himself, a programmer, coded in Tally Definition Language to make it work.

The Cloud shift: saying goodbye to on-prem

Eazy’s journey has mirrored the larger industry shift. “Cloud, about seven years back,” Singhal said. “We announced the end-of-life of our on-prem products two years ago. Unless mandated by a government client, everything new runs on Cloud.”

Today, the company operates on a mix of Azure and Oracle OCI infrastructure. But Singhal is quick to bust myths:

“Cloud does not offer security by itself. You still need your own checks, encryption standards and networking safeguards. Azure gives you the tools, but you have to implement them.”

AI for SMEs: promise and perception

On the subject of AI, Singhal was both optimistic and pragmatic.

“AI disrupted so fast, it has its goods and evils. The good is that it saves hours of work. The evil - the expectation that it works like magic. In reality, integrating AI into business systems is complex,” he explained.

Forecasting, route optimisation and auto-replenishment are some areas where Eazy has deployed AI. Yet, adoption depends heavily on data hygiene.

“Garbage in, garbage out will always apply. Historical data needs to be cleaned, and masters corrected. Only then can AI deliver meaningful ROI.”

Security, compliance and DPDPA readiness

With ERP handling sensitive data, compliance is critical. Singhal stressed the company’s rigour:

“We get audited 10–12 times a year, often by Big Four firms. Whatever compliance protocol can be followed, we are following. And we are already DPDPA-ready.”

Most of Eazy’s large clients, from Crompton to Hindware, are equally aware of the new data protection regime.

Mindset shift: IT as an investment, not a cost

Beyond technology, Singhal believes adoption is about leadership outlook.

“If the head of the organisation does not have the mindset to automate, no tool can help. Thankfully, the last decade has seen a big shift. Today, IT is seen as an investment with ROI, not just a cost.”

Unified ERP: factory, field and finance on one platform

Eazy’s latest focus has been on unified solutions. Instead of multiple scattered apps for sales, loyalty or distribution, its ERP integrates them into a single platform.

“For a mid-scale manufacturer, connecting distribution demand with production planning or linking sales targets to payroll can change the game. That’s what we’ve built, a pre-integrated platform that reduces chaos and improves productivity,” Singhal explained.

Channel partnerships: the growth multiplier

When asked about growth beyond direct sales, Singhal opened up about the role of partners in Eazy’s journey.

“Our channel program is now both domestic and international, and it’s expanding well. We categorise partners into four types, each with a clear value proposition,” he explained.

Tally and Busy partners:



“For these partners, the story is simple. Instead of losing their customers to SAP or Microsoft, they can retain them with our Tally-integrated ERP. Their customers stay, and they earn more from existing accounts.”

Chartered Accountants (CAs):



For CAs, the value lies in Indianised ERP. Global ERPs still struggle with local compliance and financial complexities. We simplify compliance and provide deep manufacturing insights, something even global tools often miss.”

Easy-sell solution partners:



“Some partners just want solutions that move quickly. CRM or sales apps are easier to sell, while ERP takes longer. So we provide them with easier entry points and let them scale into ERP over time.”

System integrators for government work:



“Here, we work with SIs who can handle complex implementations. ERP is still a longer-decision solution, so partnerships here are more consultative.”

This structured program, he noted, is designed not only to retain customers but also to empower partners with recurring revenue and differentiated offerings.

Looking ahead: pre-integration and global expansion

Kunal Singhal outlined three roadmaps for the future:

Pre-integration with external systems such as IoT vendors and CRM tools. Expanding adoption across Eazy’s own suite, so clients use multiple modules seamlessly. International expansion, backed by channel partnerships and strategic tie-ups with larger players.

“Our philosophy has always been, make Indian ERP as good as global ones. In many cases, even better suited to Indian conditions,” he said.

Conclusion: Local ERP for a global future

Eazy Business Solutions’ story is one of persistence, adaptation and a belief that Indian enterprises deserve ERP designed for their realities. From challenging the perception that global software is inherently superior to preparing for AI-driven workflows, the company has consistently bet on localisation and integration.

For Indian SMEs, the message is clear: ERP is no longer just about keeping accounts. It is about unifying operations, cleaning up data, and embracing automation with the right mindset. As Singhal summed up, “Software alone doesn’t solve problems. The mindset to optimise, to keep improving, that’s where the real change begins.”

