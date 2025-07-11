As enterprises race toward the edge, partners in India are rethinking not just where they deploy compute but how they monetise it. For Jasmeet S. Bajaj, Managing Director, Mieux Technologies, and Technical Director, Cybosecure Networks, edge computing isn’t just about bandwidth savings or faster data access. It’s about fundamentally transforming how infrastructure, security, and continuity are delivered to distributed businesses.

In this exclusive conversation with DQ Channels, he shared the real-world use cases they’ve delivered, the growing client appetite for Edge-as-a-Service, and the hidden complexities that partners must deal with to build a sustainable edge business.

“Edge means bringing intelligence and resilience closer to where data is created.”

For Jasmeet Bajaj, edge computing is not a technical curiosity; it’s a practical enabler of speed, continuity, and control.

“For us, edge computing is about bringing intelligence and resilience closer to where data is created, whether that's a smart camera, a manufacturing robot, or a point-of-sale terminal,” he says.

He explains, at Mieux, edge solutions are designed to improve local application performance, enable faster backup and disaster recovery (DR), and reduce reliance on cloud services, especially during connectivity outages. This becomes critical in sectors like retail and manufacturing, where uptime directly impacts revenue.

From the Cybosecure side, Edge creates new surfaces to deploy security. “Edge gives us new surfaces to deploy SOC, EDR, XDR, and Zero Trust controls at remote locations or branches,” Bajaj notes. It’s not just about extending central security; it’s about securing the edge as an active, autonomous front line.

Looking ahead, he believes the commercial model around the edge will evolve quickly. “In the next 2–3 years, I see strong traction for Edge-as-a-Service, especially bundled with security monitoring, compliance auditing, and localised DR. It opens doors for subscription models, where clients get a packaged solution covering edge compute, monitoring, security, and reporting, all managed by us.”

Edge deployments that span cities, shops, and smart factories

Mieux and Cybosecure have already undertaken a variety of edge deployments across key verticals. “We’ve deployed edge nodes for smart city infrastructure, retail chains, and factory-floor automation,” Bajaj shares.

In urban infrastructure projects, edge computing has enabled localised video surveillance, threat detection, and response automation. These are crucial capabilities when latency and bandwidth can delay centralised decision-making.

In the retail sector, edge helps manage POS data locally, run security agents like SentinelOne, and provide failover support in the event of connectivity issues. These deployments ensure that sales don’t stop and that security controls remain active even when cloud access is patchy.

Manufacturing, meanwhile, has emerged as a key growth area. “For manufacturing clients, edge computing supports real-time production analytics, patch management, and security compliance, especially for setups that can't afford cloud-only dependencies,” Bajaj explains. In many such environments, constant uplink to a central cloud isn’t possible. It is the edge that keeps things moving.

Selling edge in India: real potential, real hurdles

Despite growing awareness, edge computing still faces significant roadblocks in the Indian market.

Bajaj outlines four primary challenges in this conversation. “Last-mile infrastructure issues, especially network instability at edge sites,” he says. Many customer locations still lack stable connectivity, which complicates both deployment and remote management.

He further added, “Limited customer awareness, some still assume edge is just another server.” The education gap remains, and customers often don’t realise the edge’s role in resilience and autonomy.

“Security gaps at the edge, many sites run outdated software or have no endpoint protection.” The assumption that centralised firewalls are enough leaves edge locations vulnerable. “Integration complexity, you need to stitch together networking, storage, monitoring, and security, all in compact form factors.”

Likewise, he adds, “It takes effort to explain the value in operational terms, like reducing downtime, local compliance, or faster incident response.” It’s not just about hardware anymore; it’s about the business impact of edge deployment.

Bundling security, monitoring, and analytics into every edge package

To help clients make sense of edge computing’s value, Mieux follows a platform-led approach. Every edge deployment is built around a stack of integrated services designed to address resilience, security, and visibility in one go.

“A typical edge package includes:

Local Veeam backups , with replication to our cloud

SentinelOne or Sophos EDR/XDR agents for endpoint protection

Rapid7 for real-time vulnerability and threat detection

Remote monitoring via ManageEngine and Motadata

Patching, compliance auditing, and ZTNA layered through Cybosecure,” he explains.

In addition to these components, Mieux also embeds asset discovery, IAM/PAM, and incident response SOPs, particularly for clients in regulated sectors like BFSI, retail, and healthcare. The aim is not just to deploy compute, it’s to give clients a fully managed edge solution that can be trusted, audited, and scaled.

OEM partners and the push for verticalised solutions

Bajaj credits a strong group of OEM partners for supporting their edge journey. These include SentinelOne, Rapid7, Veeam, Fortinet, Sophos, ManageEngine, Motadata, and BlackArmour.

Each brings a critical piece to the puzzle, from autonomous endpoint security to SIEM visibility, from backup immutability to asset management.

“What we expect now is deeper solution bundling, faster pre-sales support, and more industry-specific reference architectures, especially for retail, factories, and logistics,” he says. The future of edge won’t just be product-driven; it will be use-case driven.

Investing in edge skills, one capability at a time

To support the complexity of edge environments, Mieux and Cybosecure have built a hybrid team. Their collective skills span everything from cloud and on-prem orchestration to EDR/XDR tuning, ZTNA, NDR, IAM, PAM, and SOC workflows.

They’ve also focused on building resilience. “We trained our team to design resilient DR and backup setups for branch locations using Veeam and ManageEngine and to run compliance and cyber audits remotely via Cybosecure’s platform,” he shares.

The goal is to offer not just infrastructure but a service that can identify the possibility of failure, recover quickly, and adapt to the needs of modern business operations.

Conclusion: The edge isn’t an endpoint—it’s an enabler

As Jasmeet S. Bajaj sees it, edge computing in India is at a turning point. While the technology is well understood by IT teams, its business potential, in terms of revenue, resilience, and recurring services, is only going to rise from here.

The partners who are willing to go beyond the box and invest in integrated and secure edge offerings, there is a huge scope for growth.

“Edge is no longer just about compute,” he says. “It’s about helping businesses operate smarter, safer, and closer to the data they create.”

