As the demand for real-time data processing increases across industries, edge computing is rapidly becoming a critical part of enterprise IT strategy in India. With data generation moving closer to devices and endpoints, organisations are seeking powerful, efficient, and scalable compute capabilities at the edge. Yet, challenges such as energy efficiency, latency, and deployment complexity remain key hurdles.

In this context, AMD is playing an enabling role for Indian enterprises and channel partners, offering purpose-built solutions designed for edge environments. In a recent interaction, Sanjiv Mehta, Country Manager, Enterprise Sales, AMD India, detailed the company's approach to supporting its partner ecosystem and driving edge computing adoption in the region.

Empowering Partners with Edge-Ready Infrastructure

“At AMD, we enable our Indian channel partners to harness the edge computing opportunity through purpose-built solutions like the AMD EPYC 8000 Series,” said Mehta. Highlighting the practical value of the product, he noted, “These processors offer higher core density and operate at just 155 watts TDP, making them ideal for edge environments where power and space are limited but performance cannot be compromised.”

AMD’s edge computing strategy is grounded in partnerships with OEMs to co-develop compact, energy-efficient systems suitable for deployment across factory floors, urban infrastructure, and remote sites. “These systems enable computing to be placed closer to the data source, reducing latency and enabling faster decision-making,” he added.

Tailoring Edge Solutions for Diverse Verticals

Edge adoption in India is being led by sectors that demand low-latency, high-performance infrastructure. “We are seeing strong early adoption across manufacturing, especially automotive and pharma, telecom, defence, and healthcare,” said Mehta. He also noted increasing interest from sectors like retail, education, government, and financial services.

“Each vertical has unique demands, and we tailor our solutions, whether CPUs, GPUs, or embedded technologies, to suit those specific requirements. We also work closely with our channel partners to help them effectively position and deliver these solutions across diverse markets.”

Training Partners for Edge Excellence

Recognising the need for skills and expertise, AMD offers structured training through its AMD Arena program. “We offer a mix of self-paced and trainer-led modules that go beyond product training. These sessions help partners build complete edge solutions using platforms like the EPYC 8000 Series, tailored for sectors such as telecom, BFSI, and defence.”

He further added, “We also work with select partners through our various programs and our AECG team to co-develop solutions and strengthen collaboration.”

Supporting Consumption-Based Edge Models

With the shift toward flexible IT consumption, AMD is working with OEM partners to enable service-based models for the edge. “OEM partners such as HP with GreenLake, Dell with APEX, and Lenovo with TruScale are already offering operating expense-based models that meet changing customer needs,” Mehta said.

He emphasised AMD’s role in ensuring its technology stack is optimised for such models: “Whether it’s compute-heavy applications or intelligent workloads, AMD’s portfolio, including our EPYC CPUs, powers these services with performance and efficiency.”

Enabling AI and IoT Integration at the Edge

Edge computing is no longer limited to basic processing. It now plays a foundational role in AI, IoT, and analytics-based use cases. According to Mehta, “Indian partners are playing the key role of driving innovation at the edge, especially as enterprises increasingly look to combine AI, IoT, and analytics for smarter, faster decision-making.”

He highlighted AMD’s Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group (AECG) as a key asset: “With high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs, partners are well positioned to build edge solutions that enable AI inferencing, real-time control, and data visualisation.”

These technologies are already seeing traction in applications across manufacturing, healthcare, and smart infrastructure, where Mehta said the ability to adapt to real-time insights is driving operational efficiency.

Real-World Deployments in India

AMD’s ecosystem approach is already yielding results. “One leading hyperscaler is leveraging AMD EPYC processors to power edge locations, enabling faster, localised data processing,” shared Mehta. In another example, “a major Indian ISV has deployed over 600 AMD-powered servers for their customer’s Video Analytics solution.”

These examples, he explained, showcase how Indian partners are using AMD’s energy-efficient and scalable solutions to support modern digital infrastructure and edge-based use cases.

Conclusion: Edge Computing Gains Momentum in India’s Digital Ecosystem

Edge computing is no longer a futuristic concept; it is a practical, scalable solution being embraced across sectors in India. As organisations pursue digital transformation, low-latency, energy-efficient computing is becoming a business imperative.

AMD, through its advanced processors, training initiatives, and strategic partner collaborations, is positioning itself as a catalyst in this shift. By bridging performance with real-world deployment needs, it is enabling Indian partners to not just deliver technology but to drive business impact.

As enterprises continue integrating AI, analytics, and IoT at the edge, players like AMD will remain central to enabling this intelligent and distributed computing paradigm.

