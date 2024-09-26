Surveillance systems has various requirements, Sandesh Kaup, Luxriot

Could you share Luxriot's vision for expanding its Video Management Software (VMS) solutions in India, and how the company plans to address the unique security challenges of the Indian market?

Advertisment

Luxriot, under its parent company ANH Software, is headquartered in New York. We also have a development center in Riga, Latvia. Luxriot has been globally active since 2004, primarily in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, we expanded our operations to Australia, where we've seen significant success over the past few years.

This success is one of the key reasons we chose to enter the Indian market, which is experiencing substantial growth in the demand for video data management software. India’s manufacturing and data center sectors, in particular, are booming. As a result, we believe this is the right time to establish our presence in India. We're in the process of hiring a tech support team to assist our Indian customers, and we already have a few engineers who will be joining Luxriot within the next month.

Luxriot’s vision is to provide video data management software solutions across multiple industries and sectors. Video surveillance is essential in various verticals, including retail, manufacturing, data centers, public safety, and financial institutions. Our solutions are highly relevant in today's market due to the growing need for video data management software, which not only offers video management but also integrates data from IoT devices.

Advertisment

We support MQTT-based integrations, which are commonly used to transfer data to video platforms. In addition to video data management, we provide both basic and advanced video analytics. We also collaborate with homegrown Indian AI companies to enhance our offerings. India’s large-scale industries and workforce generate numerous use cases, driving growth in the AI sector. These AI companies are not only addressing domestic needs but also providing solutions globally, and we’re actively working with them on integrations.

Today, the market demands more than just basic VMS solutions. Customers need video management systems that provide data insights, and business intelligence, and help maximize return on investment (ROI) through data analytics. Furthermore, AI-powered solutions are essential for improving security, safeguarding premises, and adding intelligence to video surveillance systems.

Luxriot aims to offer comprehensive video data management software that includes AI-driven video insights. Our goal is to deliver solutions that not only help customers achieve better ROI but also provide effective, competitively-priced products. Our platform is designed to be enterprise-level, offering customers a robust and cost-effective solution.

Advertisment

How does Luxriot’s VMS technology contribute to advancing smart city initiatives in India, particularly in areas such as public safety, traffic management, and urban mobility?

In India, the market is composed of various companies providing different technologies, such as video management software (VMS), artificial intelligence (AI), and other solutions. One of the key challenges customers face today is integrating these technologies to deliver a unified solution. Many technologies operate in silos or offer limited integration, which can hinder the effectiveness of smart city initiatives.

Luxriot addresses this challenge with its Crosslink technology, which allows the integration of different technologies into a single user interface. This integration is API-based and uses HTTPS, enabling deep and efficient integration of multiple solutions. By offering a unified interface, Luxriot simplifies the management of various technologies, which is a critical need for customers in India.

Advertisment

India is witnessing rapid growth, and several smart city initiatives, particularly in public safety, traffic management, and urban mobility, are currently in development. Luxriot’s VMS technology plays a significant role in supporting these initiatives. In addition to video data management, Luxriot provides video analytics, both in-house and in collaboration with customized AI-based companies in India. These AI tools offer solutions for use cases like public safety.

For instance, Luxriot’s analytics include face recognition, license plate recognition, object detection, intrusion detection, and loitering detection. In the case of face recognition, we can integrate blacklisted individuals' databases, allowing for the identification and tracking of people who are not permitted to access certain areas. This technology offers deep insights into the recorded video content, going beyond mere recording to provide actionable intelligence.

Luxriot’s technologies are built on neural networks, enabling self-learning capabilities. This self-learning aspect allows the system to identify and alert control rooms about unusual behaviors or intrusions in real time. The video can also be exported for forensic examination, assisting in investigations, and providing critical evidence for public safety incidents.

Advertisment

Increased camera coverage, combined with advanced forensic and video technology, enhances public safety by deterring criminal activity. The knowledge that surveillance is actively monitored helps prevent crime. AI-based self-learning analytics are crucial in identifying unusual behavior across the city, making it easier for control room operators to monitor large networks of cameras. This intelligence-driven approach helps capture incidents before they escalate, enabling real-time action rather than post-incident responses.

Luxriot is known for integrating IoT and AI-driven solutions. How are these innovations transforming surveillance systems, and how do you see them being adopted in India?

There are various requirements in the market when it comes to surveillance systems. Some customers, such as those in retail or oil and gas industries, operate distributed setups with numerous outlets or petrol stations. These customers are looking for cloud-based AI solutions, which allow them to perform analytics without investing in on-site infrastructure. This is one type of demand we see.

Advertisment

In contrast, industries like manufacturing have different needs, such as monitoring worker behavior. For example, in a manufacturing environment, there are designated skilled and unskilled areas. It’s critical to ensure that unskilled workers don’t enter skilled zones and vice versa. AI analytics can help monitor this by alerting operators if an unskilled person enters a skilled area, allowing them to take prompt action and prevent potential incidents.

Another use case is in public safety, particularly in monitoring vehicle speeds. Over-speeding is a significant cause of accidents, accounting for nearly 95% of road accidents. AI-based companies have developed speed detection technology that can issue alerts when a vehicle exceeds a certain speed limit, helping to reduce accidents in high-risk areas.

As for partnerships in India, we are actively collaborating with AI-based companies to enhance our solutions. These partnerships are essential for customizing our offerings to meet the unique needs of the Indian market, particularly in sectors like public safety and industrial surveillance.

Advertisment

Could you share examples of partnerships Luxriot has with small or medium-sized businesses?

One example is a company called DeepSight Labs. However, I would need to obtain their approval before mentioning them in print. If you're open to it, we can discuss the regions where we have collaborations, such as in southern, western, or eastern India, and whether these collaborations are in tier-two cities or major urban centers.

Luxriot, currently based in Bangalore, is located in a key IT hub for India. The companies we work with have a presence across the country, with some having development centers in Bangalore, while others are based in Delhi or Gurgaon. These AI-based companies are spread throughout India, and our collaborations are not limited to specific geographic areas but are more focused on verticals.

The companies we partner with are specialized in sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, public safety, traffic management, and city surveillance. For example, in the retail sector, cloud-based solutions are often used due to the large number of outlets, allowing for easier monitoring of people and operations.

Each AI company we work with focuses on specific verticals and technologies. While Luxriot caters to all these sectors with our video data management software, the AI companies we collaborate with bring expertise in specific areas. For example, DeepSight Labs is active in the warehousing and manufacturing sectors, where monitoring material and people movement is crucial to reduce losses and improve efficiency.

Other AI companies specialize in traffic surveillance, license plate recognition, face recognition, and public safety. We partner with these domain experts to provide a comprehensive solution. All video captured by surveillance cameras is recorded on our platform, and the integration of AI adds intelligence and enhances our overall offering.

What are the key trends in the VMS sector that you believe will shape the future of security and surveillance in India in 2024 and beyond?

One key trend in the video management software (VMS) sector is the smooth integration of VMS with different technologies. Customers increasingly expect seamless end-to-end solutions, and the ability to deliver such solutions efficiently is crucial. Accuracy in AI-driven solutions has been a challenge in the past, but with advancements in AI algorithms, significant improvements are being made. Over the next five years, we can expect more intelligence to be integrated into VMS platforms.

Another trend is the demand for cost-effective solutions. It’s not just about the price of the software, but also about reducing the overall infrastructure requirements. For example, where previously 10 servers might have been needed to support 4,000 cameras, new advancements are allowing for more efficient use of resources, such as running 1,000 cameras on a single server. This will lower both infrastructure and power requirements, contributing to energy savings.

Additionally, the focus will be on delivering competitively priced solutions that maintain high accuracy levels, ensuring a better return on investment for customers. These trends reflect the growing needs of the security and surveillance industry in India.

How do you see Luxriot’s VMS solutions impacting both public and private sector security infrastructure in India, and what industries do you expect to benefit the most?

Luxriot’s VMS solutions are designed to cater to a wide range of industries, as surveillance is now a necessity across various sectors. Key industries that will benefit the most from our solutions include manufacturing, data centers, financial institutions, public safety, critical infrastructure, and oil and gas. These sectors require a stable and scalable video management platform, integrated with AI-driven video analytics, to enhance security and operational efficiency.

This is the area we are focusing on and will continue to develop in the future.

Read More:

GTM strategy is to expand base in India, Ashish Johri, Teleperformance