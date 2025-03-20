32nd Convergence & 10th Smart Cities India Inaugrated by Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, inaugurated the 32nd Convergence India and the 10th Smart Cities India event.

In his speech, he stated, "India's economy is growing rapidly, with infrastructure development playing a key role. Our goal is to reduce logistics costs from 14-16% to single digits, making us more competitive with China and the US."

Enhancing Connectivity for Businesses and ISPs Across India

Beyond infrastructure expansion, this partnership streamlines connectivity for 20,000+ SMEs, SMBs, and enterprises Ishan Technologies serves. Additionally, 400+ ISPs across India can now access DE-CIX’s global-standard interconnection platform, supported by Ishan’s last-mile networks and Points of Presence (PoPs).

This collaboration enables businesses to scale seamlessly, ISPs to improve service delivery, and digital transformation to progress efficiently, ensuring faster, more secure, and optimised data movement across India.

Speaking about the event, Chandrika Behl, MD, Exhibitions India Group, said, “Convergence India has remained a popular destination for brands looking to showcase their product profile to a diverse audience comprising industry representatives, tech experts, think tanks, and government bodies. Our focus is to create an engaging experience for the participants and visitors alike and help them explore the immersive world of technology. We invite all to visit, indulge and expand your horizons at this technology extravaganza.”

Showcasing Advanced Technologies and Innovation at the Expo

This year’s event will feature solutions across 5G & 6G, AI, Big Data, IoT, Cybersecurity, AR/VR, Embedded Technology, EMS, Fintech, Urban Mobility, and Smart City Solutions. Additionally, visitors can explore innovations in digital gaming, mobile devices and accessories, OTT, security and surveillance, e-commerce, mobile applications, drone technology, and more.

A key highlight of the event is the launch of the AI Bharat Expo, focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence in industrial and retail ecosystems.

The Startup Hub will showcase 250+ startups, presenting advancements in emerging technologies, ICT, and Smart City solutions. It will offer mentoring opportunities with industry leaders, curated conference sessions, a Startup Pitch competition, and Investor & Startup meets. The Smart City & Fintech Innovation Awards will further enhance the innovation ecosystem.

The expo will also feature approximately 40 conference sessions over three days, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, innovators, think tanks, and academia to discuss the latest technological advancements and market trends.

India’s digital revolution and urban landscape. During a session, Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, shared, "India has one of the world's largest energy data sets, monitoring 3 lakh circuit km of transmission lines and 4 lakh MW of generation capacity, offering unmatched insights to enhance grid efficiency and drive data-driven decision-making."

