Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization

How does HPE VM Essentials address the current challenges in virtualization for enterprises?

Enterprises primarily struggle with escalating and unpredictable virtualization costs, the need for more cost-effective, enterprise-supported virtualization options, and concerns about vendor lock-in. HPE VM Essentials is designed to address these challenges by offering a seamless, scalable, and open approach to managing virtualized workloads.

As a standalone solution, HPE VM Essentials allows enterprises to manage VMs across both existing VMware hypervisors and HPE’s KVM-based hypervisor. With support for HPE ProLiant Gen11 and the newly announced Gen12 servers, businesses can optimize costs while streamlining operations. The predictable, socket-based pricing ensures financial stability, helping organizations avoid unplanned cost escalations.

The recent integration of Morpheus Data into HPE GreenLake enhances this offering, enabling a unified and automated approach to IT operations. HPE VM Essentials provides a straightforward path to hybrid cloud adoption, allowing customers to manage, re-platform, and scale workloads efficiently. Whether continuing with VMware or transitioning to HPE’s hypervisor, enterprises can operate with greater flexibility and control.

With its availability as standalone software and its upcoming integration into HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition, HPE VM Essentials is redefining virtualization. The inclusion of automated lifecycle management and cloud-based deployment options ensures that enterprises can build a resilient and future-proof IT environment. By extending support across the HPE compute portfolio and third-party systems, HPE is enabling organizations to modernize their virtualization strategy without disruption.

How are you simplifying virtualization management in hybrid cloud environments, and what are its advantages?

HPE is redefining virtualization management with HPE VM Essentials, a streamlined solution that unifies KVM and VMware workload management under a single interface. Powered by Morpheus Data’s proven cloud orchestration technology, it eliminates silos, reduces complexity, and enables seamless workload provisioning across environments—without vendor lock-in.

With enterprise-grade features like high availability, live migration, intelligent workload placement, and integrated security, HPE VM Essentials ensures performance and resilience. IT teams can optimize resources dynamically while leveraging existing infrastructure, including NFS, iSCSI, and Fibre Channel storage.

Designed for flexibility, HPE VM Essentials is available as stand-alone software or as an embedded feature in HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise. It provides a cost-effective path to hybrid cloud, simplifying operations while lowering the total cost of ownership.

How does HPE VME's 100% partner led strategy strengthen the partner ecosystem, and what benefits can partners expect?

HPE’s unwavering commitment to a partner-led strategy is exemplified by the exclusive launch of HPE VM Essentials through its channel ecosystem. This approach reinforces our belief that delivering the best business outcomes requires engaging the right partners to implement tailored solutions for customers navigating shifts in their virtualization strategies.

With HPE VM Essentials, customers can seamlessly manage VMs across both existing VMware hypervisors and the HPE VM Essentials hypervisor, offering a more open, flexible, and cost-effective approach to virtualization. By driving this solution exclusively through our partners, HPE not only ensures that customers receive expert guidance in transitioning their virtualization environments but also creates significant growth opportunities for partners.

The channel-only model enables partners to offer customers greater choice, providing a credible alternative with predictable socket-based pricing. It allows partners to build value-added services around HPE VM Essentials, deepening customer relationships through migration support, integration services, and managed offerings. Moreover, this approach helps reduce the total cost of ownership for customers, ensuring they can reclaim control over their IT budgets while benefiting from enterprise-grade virtualization capabilities.

By aligning closely with our channel partners, HPE strengthens its ecosystem, leveraging established relationships to maximize customer investments while expanding options with new hypervisor choices. This strategy not only accelerates the adoption of HPE VM Essentials but also empowers partners to lead the way in shaping the future of virtualization with greater flexibility, reliability, and profitability.

How does Morpheus Data integration into the HPE GreenLake Cloud enhance the capabilities of HPE VM Essentials in long term?

The integration of Morpheus Data into the HPE GreenLake Cloud significantly enhances the capabilities of HPE VM Essentials by enabling customers to experience seamless hybrid cloud operations and simplified IT management. HPE VM Essentials is the first step in utilizing Morpheus across the HPE portfolio, offering an intuitive VM-vending experience that can manage both VMware and HPE’s VM hypervisor environments. This provides organizations with a streamlined way to manage existing virtualized workloads, re-platform to the HPE VME hypervisor, and extend their virtualization capabilities into the cloud with the power of the Morpheus platform.

Through the recent acquisition of Morpheus Data, HPE has strengthened its ability to offer a comprehensive solution that combines the proven KVM hypervisor, robust workload availability through high-availability clusters, and simplified on-premises management. This integration enables customers to efficiently provision, manage, and scale their virtualized workloads, whether on-premises or in the cloud, with minimal downtime and maximum flexibility. Features like live migration, dynamic workload distribution, automatic failover, and automated provisioning simplify operations and ensure greater business continuity.

In the long term, the integration of Morpheus Data across the HPE portfolio, starting with HPE VM Essentials, paves the way for a more comprehensive hybrid cloud experience. As we continue embedding this solution into HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition (PCBE), it will provide customers with an entirely integrated, cloud-based setup and lifecycle management experience. This will allow businesses to scale workloads dynamically and ensure high availability, and achieve seamless migration with minimal downtime, setting a foundation for long-term success in cloud virtualization management.

How does HPE position itself against competitors, and what will be the future of virtualization and the role of partners in it?

HPE is uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive, cost-effective, and highly integrated virtualization solution that is designed to address the demands of modern enterprise workloads. Our HPE VM Essentials stands out by not only offering substantial cost savings—up to 5x TCO reductions—but also enabling customers to deploy it on their existing infrastructure, ensuring they can protect prior investments while enjoying the benefits of improved sustainability, security, and performance.

The future of virtualization is deeply tied to HPE’s vision of a hybrid cloud environment, where enterprises are not only running virtualized workloads but also cloud-native and AI-driven workloads. As a leader in hybrid cloud solutions, with our HPE GreenLake platform, we provide seamless integration with private and public clouds, offering unmatched flexibility. HPE’s virtualization capabilities are tightly integrated with compute, networking, and storage components, allowing for a unified experience that drives operational efficiency and reduces the complexity of managing multiple environments.

The role of partners will continue to be integral as HPE embraces open standards and multi-vendor, multi-cloud support. HPE’s strategic partnerships with other industry leaders in virtualization and container technology ensure that customers have access to the best solutions available for their specific needs. Additionally, HPE’s advisory, professional, and managed services offer invaluable support to help customers achieve faster time-to-value while mitigating risks in their IT modernization journey.

