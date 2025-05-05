5Tattva Acquires Stake in Zeroday Ops to Boost Cybersecurity Offerings

Five Tattva Cyberhub Security LLP (5Tattva) has acquired a significant stake in Zeroday Ops Private Limited as part of its strategy to enhance its cybersecurity service portfolio. The acquisition brings together 5Tattva’s experience in compliance and managed security services with Zeroday Ops’ expertise in advanced threat detection and prevention, establishing a robust and integrated cybersecurity ecosystem.

The combination of 5Tattva’s capabilities in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) and security operations with Zeroday Ops’ offensive and defensive security solutions creates a comprehensive framework for protecting digital infrastructure. This alliance is aimed at supporting both Indian enterprises and global customers in addressing sophisticated cybersecurity challenges.

The acquisition enables both companies to:

Accelerate the development of advanced security solutions.





Enhance service delivery capabilities.





Improve response times for threat mitigation.





Provide organisations with greater resilience against emerging digital threats.



5Tattva Leadership Realignment to Drive Strategic Vision

As part of the transition, Atul Luthra has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Manpreet Singh as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zeroday Ops. Sahil Kushwah will serve as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Gautam Nangia will take on the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). This leadership structure is intended to align operations and product innovation with market demand, strengthening the delivery of next-generation security solutions.

This acquisition marks a strategic step forward for 5Tattva as it expands its cybersecurity footprint and enhances its ability to deliver scalable, end-to-end security services in an evolving threat landscape.

Speaking on the development, Atul Luthra, CEO, Zeroday Ops and Co-Founder, 5Tattva, stated: “This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to become a global cybersecurity powerhouse. Zeroday Ops brings deep technical expertise and an innovative approach to digital defence that perfectly complements our vision. Together, we will deliver unmatched value to our clients by combining robust compliance frameworks with proactive cybersecurity measures.”

5Tattva Enhances Compliance and Data Protection for Enterprises

5Tattva is a provider of IT security solutions and managed security services, supporting organisations across industries in achieving strong compliance and data protection standards. The company focuses on enabling clients to meet and maintain globally recognized certification requirements, contributing to robust governance frameworks and operational resilience.

5Tattva’s service portfolio includes advisory and implementation support for a range of international standards, such as:

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard)





HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)





GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)





ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management)





SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls)





These services help organisations improve audit readiness, strengthen internal controls, and demonstrate regulatory alignment in both domestic and international markets.

Echoing the sentiment, Gautam Nangia, CPO, Zeroday Ops, said: “Joining forces with 5Tattva is a strategic leap forward for us. Their leadership in compliance and managed services, along with our strengths in offensive and defensive cybersecurity, will empower us to serve our clients more holistically. We look forward to building a safer digital future together.”

