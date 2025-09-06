A global nod to ZNet Technologies for redefining managed services

ZNet Technologies has been named to the 2025 Next Generation MSP List, a global recognition that honours managed service providers (MSPs) driving innovation, scalability, and future-readiness across IT services.

The list, curated by the publishers of the renowned MSP 501 awards, places ZNet among a select group of global players setting new benchmarks in managed services, especially in areas such as AI-powered automation, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

“It’s a proud moment for the entire ZNet team,” said Munesh Jadoun, Founder & CEO, ZNet Technologies. “This recognition highlights our commitment to automation, empowering businesses to scale faster, manage complexity with ease and deliver secure digital experiences.”

According to the organisers, the Next Generation MSP List identifies companies that are not just meeting industry standards but actively reshaping them. The methodology used for selection factors in metrics such as:

Above-average revenue growth from managed services

Strategic partnerships with leading global technology vendors

Consistent innovation in AI-led offerings across cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, and backup & recovery

ZNet’s inclusion in this list comes at a time when the global IT services landscape is undergoing rapid change, driven by AI integration, remote work demands, and the increasing complexity of managing digital infrastructure.

“By embedding automation into our cloud services, cybersecurity tools and AI-driven processes, we are helping our customers and partners streamline operations and stay ready for the future,” added Jadoun.

Robert DeMarzo, VP, Content, Informa’s Channel Events, noted, “This year’s winners are trailblazers redefining managed services with AI integration and recurring cloud innovation. ZNet Technologies exemplifies the vision and execution required to lead the next wave of growth in the global IT services channel.”

MSPs preparing for the next wave

The companies selected in the Next Generation MSP List are viewed as high-potential players influencing IT service transformation across verticals such as healthcare, finance and government.

This recognition also aligns with ZNet Technologies’ broader focus on equipping organisations to handle complex IT challenges, ranging from managing hybrid infrastructures to securing large volumes of data in a cost-effective manner.

Celebration and industry spotlight

ZNet Technologies will be officially felicitated during the MSP 501 Awards Gala, part of the MSP Summit scheduled for 17 September 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The black-tie event celebrates leading-edge MSPs contributing to the future of IT services.

