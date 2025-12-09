A renewed push for AI-driven video intelligence

Videonetics outlined its roadmap for the next phase of AI-powered video intelligence at Partner Connect 2025, held on 5 December in Mumbai. The event brought together channel partners and system integrators from government and enterprise sectors to discuss how video analytics is evolving across India.

Focus on expanding AI video adoption

The company used the forum to reiterate its approach to transforming video data into insights for safety, efficiency and decision-making. With more than 17 years of R&D and over 20 patented technologies, Videonetics highlighted its deployments across more than 150 cities and critical infrastructure environments.

Its unified video computing platform remains central to this strategy, with an emphasis on scalable and indigenous solutions built for real-world conditions.

Bhardwaj Naik, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, said partners play an essential role as video data volumes and complexity grow. He said the company is committed to providing trusted and scalable AI tools that support organisations across different environments.

Partner ecosystem at the centre

The event also focused on strengthening Videonetics’ partner ecosystem. Attendees held discussions with the leadership team on how the company’s work in True AI, video management, analytics, traffic intelligence and cloud-based video services is addressing national and industry requirements.

These needs span urban safety, governance, enterprise security and operational intelligence, where reliable video analytics is becoming a core capability.

Naresh B. Wadhwa, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, said the company aims to support India’s position in AI innovation. He said the goal is to enable safer cities, smarter enterprises and more resilient infrastructure. He added that collaboration remains central to shaping the future of video intelligence.

Continued focus on real-world impact

Videonetics said its philosophy of “looking deeper to simplify the world” guides its work in building connected and intelligent environments. The company has been recognised by OMDIA for seven consecutive years as India’s No. 1 Video Management System provider and ranks among the top 10 in Asia.

As video technology continues to evolve, the company said it plans to strengthen its innovations in AI, expand its partner ecosystem and widen its global presence.

