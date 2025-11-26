A unified shift in HPE’s channel strategy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched the first phase of its newly integrated Partner Ready Vantage programme, bringing multiple legacy partner systems into a single framework. The company said the move, effective from 1 November, is intended to simplify engagement for partners and support broader opportunities across its edge-to-Cloud portfolio.

Announced in Bengaluru on 26 November 2025, the new programme consolidates former structures and introduces a phased plan for further integration through 2026 and 2027. HPE also confirmed that the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage programme will be integrated during this period as the company builds towards a unified channel model.

Three-centre structure

The Partner Ready Vantage framework is organised around three centres: Compute, Hybrid Cloud and Networking. These centres support specialisation while allowing partners to resell the entire HPE portfolio. This includes both traditional CapEx models and OpEx options such as HPE GreenLake.

As part of the revamped structure, HPE has introduced an exclusive tier called Triple Platinum Plus. This designation recognises partners with expertise across all three centres, offering expanded benefits and access to broader opportunities.

Simon Ewington, SVP Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE, said partners will retain the benefits they receive today, while gaining the advantage of accessing them through a unified programme. He said the initiative aims to modernise channel collaboration by providing streamlined processes and wider growth pathways. He said HPE will continue enhancing the programme as the company and its partners move towards a more unified and growth-oriented future.

Retired programmes and new alignment

Several longstanding partner programmes have now been retired and transitioned into the new framework. These include HPE Partner Ready, HPE Partner Ready for Networking, HPE Partner Ready for Services, HPE Partner Ready Service Provider and HPE Partner Ready for Networking: Partner Branded Support.

Two-track design

The new structure includes two tracks designed to simplify partner participation.

• Sell Track

This track replaces several earlier programmes, offering flexible business models that support varied engagement styles. It includes modular training and certifications aimed at improving profitability and reducing complexity.

• Service Track

This track consolidates activities related to Managed Services, Professional Services, Support Services and Customer Success. It integrates with the Sell Track and includes capability assessments, standardised tracking, tools, training and financial benefits. The aim is to create a consistent experience across service-based engagements.

HPE said the phase-one rollout marks the beginning of a multi-year transition towards one comprehensive partner programme for the channel. The company expects the unified approach to support growth, strengthen specialisation and streamline the way partners interact withits expanding portfolio.

