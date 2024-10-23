A10 Networks Announces Advancements in IT Infrastructure

A10 Networks, a cybersecurity and AI-powered solutions provider, has announced key updates to its portfolio. These advancements aim to simplify IT infrastructure, leverage AI capabilities, and enhance organizations' ability to strengthen their cyber resilience.

Dhrupad Trivedi, president and CEO, A10 Networks said, “For over 20 years, A10 has helped businesses efficiently achieve their connectivity and security goals with technology innovation. The technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve as our customers are increasingly harnessing AI to power their infrastructures making our differentiation even more relevant,” She added, “A10 is on this journey with our customers, and we continue to innovate around enabling their current and future business outcomes.”

A10 Networks Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio to Address AI-Driven Risks

The increasing adoption of AI, large language models, and high-power GPUs has introduced new cybersecurity risks. IBM research highlights that the average data breach cost has risen to $4.88 million, with sectors like healthcare, financial services, industrial, and technology facing the highest costs due to their significant use of AI.

To address these risks, A10 Networks has enhanced its Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS) to integrate with AI inference and generative AI (GenAI) environments. This integration enables seamless interaction with customers’ AI ecosystems, providing improved cybersecurity measures. A10 Networks also introduced the A10 Control platform, which centralizes management and improves operational visibility across its Thunder ADC and A10 Defend portfolios.

Additionally, A10 Defend now offers AI-powered bot protection to safeguard applications from emerging threats. The company has expanded its DDoS protection capabilities to cover multi-vector and volumetric DDoS threats, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations.

These updates aim to help organizations simplify IT infrastructure, strengthen cyber resilience, improve performance, and mitigate cybersecurity risks, allowing them to effectively utilize AI for operational efficiency and enhanced decision-making.

