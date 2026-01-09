Acer expands Aspire lineup with AI-powered laptops

Acer has announced an expansion of its Aspire portfolio with the launch of Acer Aspire AI laptops, introducing two new models—the Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI. The new devices are positioned as mainstream notebooks designed for learning, productivity, and everyday computing, while integrating on-device AI capabilities.

Both models are built around Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors and aim to balance performance, portability, and price accessibility.

Intel Core Ultra processors drive performance

The Acer Aspire AI laptops are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors 386H. These processors combine new performance and efficiency cores with updated Intel Graphics, enabling improved CPU and graphics output across productivity and creative workloads.

According to Acer, the updated processor architecture is designed to support multitasking, content creation, and hybrid work patterns without compromising power efficiency.

Memory, storage, and display options

Across the lineup, Acer Aspire AI laptops support up to 32 GB of memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. This configuration is intended to deliver responsive performance for users handling multiple applications or large files.

The devices feature WUXGA displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio and refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. Both touch and non-touch variants are available, with optional OLED panels offered on select configurations.

Design focused on flexibility and mobility

Acer has designed the Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI with thin-and-light chassis and large touchpads to support extended daily use. A key design element is the 180-degree hinge, allowing the laptops to lie flat for collaboration, presentations, or shared viewing.

The company positions these models as suitable for mobile students and young professionals who require portability alongside durability.

On-device AI features and system tools

The Acer Aspire AI laptops integrate a range of AI-driven software features. Acer Intelligent Space acts as a central hub for accessing AI tools and managing tasks. AcerSense provides system monitoring and optimisation functions, while Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice are designed to enhance video quality and reduce background noise during calls.

The laptops also include Acer My Key, which allows users to set customised shortcuts and access Copilot+ PC experiences such as Live Captions with real-time translation.

Connectivity and conferencing capabilities

For video conferencing and content creation, the laptops feature 1080p FHD IR cameras paired with a triple-microphone array. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack.

Wireless connectivity is supported through Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Availability timeline

Acer Aspire 14 AI will be available in North America in Q3 2026, in EMEA in Q2 2026, and in Australia in Q2 2026. The Acer Aspire 16 AI will be available in North America and EMEA in Q2 2026.